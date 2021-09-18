CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulsa, OK

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $535,000

Tulsa World
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeckett floor plan in gated exclusive community in S. Tulsa. Start now and make all of your colors, selections, and options! Ask about builder pool options! features include hardwoods, beams, 2story entry, stand alone master tub, tiled showers, oversized laundry, 5-zone sprinkler system, and energy efficient specs! 2beds down, hearth room or formal dining down, 2beds and game room up. Convenient to Creek Tpk. EST. 6 months to completion.

tulsaworld.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

5 things to know about coronavirus booster shots

(CNN) — Booster shots are here, after much hoopla from the White House and a great deal of discussion and consideration from the teams of doctors and other experts who advise the US Food and Drug Administration and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 2 million...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Hill

Abbott bows to Trump pressure on Texas election audit

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is barreling forward with an audit of the 2020 election in his state’s four largest counties after mounting pressure from former President Trump . The move comes as Arizona releases a much-anticipated election review of its own, which led to increasing friction within the state’s Republican Party and ultimately found Trump lost to President Biden by an even wider margin last year.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Real Estate
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Real Estate
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Business
Tulsa, OK
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sprinkler#Bedroom Home
The Hill

California utility charged with manslaughter in wildfire that killed 4

A California utility company has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a wildfire that killed four people last year, state prosecutors said Friday. Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett announced the charge against Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) in a news conference ahead of the one-year anniversary of the start of the fire in question.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy