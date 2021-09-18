4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $535,000
Beckett floor plan in gated exclusive community in S. Tulsa. Start now and make all of your colors, selections, and options! Ask about builder pool options! features include hardwoods, beams, 2story entry, stand alone master tub, tiled showers, oversized laundry, 5-zone sprinkler system, and energy efficient specs! 2beds down, hearth room or formal dining down, 2beds and game room up. Convenient to Creek Tpk. EST. 6 months to completion.tulsaworld.com
