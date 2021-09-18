CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

Johnny Morris & Entire Bass Pro Shops Family Pay Special Tribute to Longtime Friends Sherry Pollex and Martin Truex Jr. in the Fight Against Ovarian Cancer

Stamford Advocate
 7 days ago

BRISTOL, Tenn. (PRWEB) September 17, 2021. Johnny Morris and the entire Bass Pro Shops family proudly support longtime friends Martin Truex Jr. and Sherry Pollex in their efforts to raise awareness about ovarian cancer. Morris today announces the dedication space on the No. 19 Bass Pro Shops/SherryStrong.org Toyota Camry during Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Great American Night Race at the Bristol Motor Speedway to fight cancer. SherryStrong.org is a subsidiary of the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation. The Martin Truex Jr. Foundation is dedicated to creating awareness about childhood and ovarian cancer. SherryStrong.org is named in honor of Sherry Pollex, longtime partner of NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr. and cancer survivor. It is an educational website that’s mission is to create awareness about ovarian cancer and provide resources to women battling the disease.

