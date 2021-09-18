Library Crawl inviting region's readers
Several public libraries in west-central Illinois are welcoming new visitors with a program sponsored by the region’s library system. The third annual Library Crawl invites patrons to explore new libraries throughout the Illinois Heartland Library System, which comprises the southern half of the state. The crawl also demonstrates the benefits of a library card, which allows users to check out materials from the libraries they visit.www.myjournalcourier.com
