CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Library Crawl inviting region's readers

By Tom Emery Journal-Courier
Jacksonville Journal Courier
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral public libraries in west-central Illinois are welcoming new visitors with a program sponsored by the region’s library system. The third annual Library Crawl invites patrons to explore new libraries throughout the Illinois Heartland Library System, which comprises the southern half of the state. The crawl also demonstrates the benefits of a library card, which allows users to check out materials from the libraries they visit.

www.myjournalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
Jacksonville Journal Courier

A look at the week ahead around town

Growin’ Together Market: 7 a.m.-9 a.m., Murrayville. | For more information, contact Taylor Suttles, Outreach Coordinator of the United Methodist Church, at 217-882-4041 or taysuttles1@yahoo.com. Fall Festival and Steam Show Days: 7 a.m., Prairie Land Heritage Museum, 1005 W. Michigan Ave. Admission $8 wrist band good for all three days....
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
homenewshere.com

Library’s Community Garden vandalized

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Library Community Garden was vandalized early Sunday morning. Police responded to reports of a woman sifting through the library dumpster at 300 Chandler St., tossing trash around the area. Meanwhile, garden co-manager Peggy Bridges had arrived at the garden, located behind the library, to do some...
TEWKSBURY, MA
Jacksonville Journal Courier

What's going on around town today

Fall Festival and Steam Show Days: 7 a.m., Prairie Land Heritage Museum, 1005 W. Michigan Ave. Admission $8 wristband good for all three days. Children under 12 free. | Variety of activities throughout the weekend. Gates open daily at 7 a.m. For full schedule, go to prairielandheritage.com. Produce and Bakery...
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
Fremont Tribune

Public invited to trivia night at library

You don’t have to be Ken Jennings of Jeopardy! fame to enjoy a little trivia. This month, Keene Memorial Library in Fremont is hosting its second, in-person trivia event. Geared toward adults, the event is set from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, in the library’s large meeting room, 1030 N. Broad St.
FREMONT, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Beardstown library gets grant for student mentoring program

BEARDSTOWN — Houston Memorial Public Library will receive $14,450 through a state program to mentor middle school and high school students. The Project Next Generation grants are going to 28 public libraries statewide. The mentoring program works with students to develop skills to use various technologies, achieve success through project-based learning, and gain life skills such as effective communication, goal setting and conflict resolution, according to Secretary of State Jesse White, who also serves as state librarian.
BEARDSTOWN, IL
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Library hosting calligraphy session

The Jacksonville Public Library will play host to a class in Chinese calligraphy. California-based calligraphy instructor JoJo will lead the 1 p.m. Oct. 9 class, which will offer a brief history of Chinese calligraphy and instruction in proper writing techniques. Participants will have a chance to write a few phrases...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
kpq.com

Wenatchee Library Invites Community to Select New Mural Design

The Wenatchee valley community has the chance to weigh in on the future mural for the Wenatchee Public Library with three design options offered for the public to vote on. The new mural will be painted on the long west side of the library, at 310 Douglas St., by Wenatchee muralists Heather Dappen and Ellen Smith.
WENATCHEE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roxana
Daily Journal

New materials in Ozark Regional Library system

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free. Armstrong, Addison. The Light of Luna Park. Cantore, Janice. Critical Pursuit.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
theintelligencer.com

Library Crawl encourages community to get familiar with local resources

Edwardsville-area public libraries welcome new visitors with a program sponsored by the region’s library system. The 3rd annual Library Crawl invites patrons to explore new libraries throughout the Illinois Heartland Library System, which comprises the southern half of the state. The crawl also demonstrates the benefits of a library card, which allows users to check out materials from the libraries they visit.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Daily Advance

All about the Albemarle Regional Library...

The seven branches of Albemarle Regional Library are always ready to serve the residents of Bertie, Gates, Hertford and Northampton counties. Each branch library serves its location, but they also combine to provide unified service to all of the region. All you need is a library card for access to...
HERTFORD, NC
mymoinfo.com

Ozark Regional Library Hosting Multiple Events

(Ironton) Ozark Regional Library has some exciting events on their calendar. The Teen Book Box Program is aimed at kids aged 12-18 and runs until October 20th. Suzie Spitzmiller is a Youth Librarian Aid at Ozark Regional Library and tells us what’s in those book boxes. Spitzmiller talks about Fall...
IRONTON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library Card#Public Libraries#Columbus Day#Bethalto Public Library
Daily News-Record

Regional Library To Host Local History Series

When picking career paths, Shane McGary found a particular interest in what's beneath the Earth’s surface. After obtaining a PhD in geophysics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2014, McGary decided to share his passion with students at James Madison University, and accepted an assistant professor position in 2015.
SHENANDOAH, VA
Telegraph

Library Crawl includes Riverbend sites

ALTON — Many area libraries are welcoming new visitors this fall with a program sponsored by the region’s library system. The 3rd Annual Library Crawl invites patrons to explore new libraries throughout the Illinois Heartland Library System, which comprises the southern half of the state. The crawl also demonstrates the benefits of a library card, which allows users to check out materials from the libraries they visit.
ALTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
News Break
Politics
sonomacountygazette.com

Roseland celebrates new Sonoma County Regional Library

Aleta Dimas the new Branch manager of the Roseland Regional Library, now housed at 470 Sebastopol Rd., hosted a Grand Opening of a new branch building for the public on Monday Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:30 am. Ms. Dimas introduced Lynda Hopkins the current chairperson of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors to be the lead speaker. She is the Fifth District Supervisor representing Roseland as well as West Sonoma County. Supervisor Hopkins welcomed people to the opening which was well attended by local elected officials. As some Roseland residents looked on, close to 20 different government employees and elected officials were on hand to reopen the branch. They were told, “This is just the beginning. We will have a permanent library here in Roseland.”
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
cbs19news

Residents invited to ceremony for expanded Nelson Memorial Library

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Residents in Nelson County can celebrate the newly expanded and renovated library building. The Jefferson-Madison Regional Library says a small celebration will be held Sept. 20 to mark the grand opening of the Nelson Memorial Library. According to a release, members of the public...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
cmlibrary.org

Independence Regional Library is an amazing place

Step into the Independence Regional Library and discover a unique and beautiful space with a team of people ready and willing to serve their community. Independence Regional is nestled on a triangular, park-like setting at the corner of Monroe Road and Conference Drive (just south of Independence Boulevard). The exterior stucco building with its fading mustard yellow hue may not attract your attention. More than likely, it’ll make you look away. But don’t be fooled into thinking there’s nothing here to see, because what you’ll encounter inside could possibly be the best part of your day.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy