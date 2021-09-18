Library Crawl inviting region's readers

Aleta Dimas the new Branch manager of the Roseland Regional Library, now housed at 470 Sebastopol Rd., hosted a Grand Opening of a new branch building for the public on Monday Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:30 am. Ms. Dimas introduced Lynda Hopkins the current chairperson of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors to be the lead speaker. She is the Fifth District Supervisor representing Roseland as well as West Sonoma County. Supervisor Hopkins welcomed people to the opening which was well attended by local elected officials. As some Roseland residents looked on, close to 20 different government employees and elected officials were on hand to reopen the branch. They were told, “This is just the beginning. We will have a permanent library here in Roseland.”

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO