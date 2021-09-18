Flector advanced bike reflector gives you a 360 degree visibility
The Outsider Team have once again returned to Kickstarter to bring their latest rendition of the highly popular and aptly named Flector 360 Wing bike reflector to the masses. The easily applied bike reflector sticks on to the rim of your bike wheels and provides total visibility to traffic and pedestrians. The two-part FLECTR 360 WING wraps around the rim from both sides and overlaps the rim vertex. Gap-free visibility from any viewing angle guaranteed. Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $18 or £13 (depending on current exchange rates).www.geeky-gadgets.com
