LEXINGTON, Ky. (KMIZ) The Mizzou football team could not hang on for the win in the opening of conference play, as Kentucky took it 35-28 over the Tigers. The Wildcats came out of the gates strong with a more than 70 yard drive on the very first drive of the game. It all started with a 64-yard rush from UK standout Wan'Dale Robinson and ended with a short Will Levis pass to Chris Rodriguez for six.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO