COVINA — San Dimas was ready to pull all the tricks out of the playbook in the hopes of snapping a losing streak to Bonita in the battle for the Smudge Pot. The Bearcats scored on each of its first two possessions, then pulled away in the second half to down San Dimas 28-14 at a sold-out Covina District Field on Saturday night to capture its third straight Smudge Pot win.

SAN DIMAS, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO