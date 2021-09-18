Hilldale Homecoming king, queen crowned before game

Allison Wasson and Jaxson Whittiker walk arm in arm after being chosen Hilldale 2021 Homecoming Queen and King during ceremonies Friday evening. CATHY SPAULDING/Muskogee Phoenix

Allison Wasson and Jaxson Whittiker had little time to spare Friday evening after being crowned Hilldale 2021 Homecoming King and Queen.

The two crowned each other during a homecoming ceremony before Friday night's game against the Oologah Mustangs. Wasson, who represented cheerleading, wore a Hilldale red gown with an embroidered pattern. Whittiker, who represented the football team, wore his number 12 football jersey.

Wasson said she had to change into her cheerleading uniform for a halftime cheerleading dance and spend the last two quarters cheering for the team.

However, she said that first, "I'm going to go get ready, say hi, take pictures."

Hilldale 2021 Homecoming Queen Allison Wasson crowns Jaxson Whittiker as 2021 Homecoming King during Friday evening ceremonies. Wasson represented cheerleading. Whittiker represented football. CATHY SPAULDING/Muskogee Phoenix

Wasson said being chosen all-school homecoming queen is a really big honor. She was among 22 representatives of high school clubs, activities and teams in the homecoming court.

"It's crazy, really cool," she said. "I really didn't expect it."

She said the homecoming court got to miss school Friday, so she got to sleep until 10 a.m. She said she did her hair and makeup.

The coronation announcer said Wasson hopes to open a salon and have a big family.

Whittiker had to join his Hilldale Hornet football teammates to run through an inflated tunnel before the game.

He said it feels great to be crowned king.

"I'm very honored," he said.

Whittiker said he felt a little funny wearing his jersey to Friday night's coronation. He dressed more formally for a homecoming ceremony earlier that day.

"I bought a tuxedo, and here I am in my football pads," he said, adding that he was sweaty from the pregame warmups.

Hilldale 2021 Homecoming Queen and King, Allison Wasson and Jaxson Whittiker laugh after crowning each other during Friday night ceremonies. CATHY SPAULDING/Muskogee Phoenix

He said he was a little bit surprised to be chosen by his fellow Hilldale High School students.

"They voted on a Google forum," he said. "They go online and vote for who they want to be king and queen."

The homecoming announcer said Whittiker plans to attend college to become a physical therapist.