Drainage District 7 details differences, upgrades between Hurricanes Harvey & Nicholas

Inside the pump station at Alligator Bayou sits mammoth pieces of machinery capable of handling millions of gallons of water per minute. This pump station, the largest in the district, is in two sections — one with four pumps which can handle 2.25 million gallons per minute, or 562,500 gallons per minute per pump. The newer part of the station features six pumps, which can handle approximately 250,000 gallons per minute, adding another 1.5 million gallon capacity to the total.