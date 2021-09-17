CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico reports 5 cases of West Nile virus infections

By Associated Press
KVIA
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — State health officials say they have identified five cases of West Nile virus infections across New Mexico and that wet weather may be a factor. The Department of Health said no deaths have been reported so far this year but that the five cases were reported among residents of Bernalillo, Dona Ana and Taos counties. According to the department, recent rains have left areas of standing water that make good breeding grounds for mosquitos that spread the disease, The department recommends that residents regularly drain containers or places of standing water such as empty cans, clogged gutters and wading pools. West Nile symptoms can include fever, headache and fatigue.

kvia.com

