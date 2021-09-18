It’s incredible how much is going on in one oak tree. I never knew before, and I bet you didn’t either. But Douglas Tallamy has a pretty good idea of the life and drama, and now he shares those with us in his latest book, “The Nature of Oaks: The Rich Ecology of Our Most Essential Native Trees.” The Knox County Public Library has the book on order and it will be available soon. In the meantime, enjoy Tallamy’s other books, all available at the library.