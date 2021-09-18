CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Tom Hardy’s deleted picture on Instagram fuels rumors about Venom in MCU’s Spider-Man: No Way Home

By Evan Lewis
newsbrig.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn September 17, Twitter user Marvel Updates posted a snap of Venom star Tom Hardy wearing a hat with Spider-Man: No Way Home graphics. The original snap was posted by stunt coordinator Lin Oeding, who has since deleted the picture. As of yet, Lin’s connection to neither Venom: Let There...

newsbrig.com

Comments / 0

Related
kingfm.com

Tom Hardy Explains How ‘Venom’ Movies Are Linked To ‘Spider-Man’

Tom Hardy has a theory about how his Venom movies are connected to Tom Holland’s Spider-Man movies. The 2018 film Venom launched Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, which gives the studio the right to incorporate the character into their own web of films separate from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Let There Be Carnage star spoke with ET Canada about the movie’s upcoming release, while also suggesting that Venom could potentially be linked to the version of Spidey currently in the MCU.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Tom Hardy’s Venom Confirmed To Meet Spider-Man In Future Movie

The upcoming Sony Pictures film, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, is debuting on October 15th, and with just a month to go until the big premiere, fans are talking about the big fight between Venom and Carnage. In the movie, Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock has seemingly adjusted to life with the symbiote. Of course, that was the premise of the first movie.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Venom 2: Tom Hardy Teases Spider-Man Crossover Soon (Exclusive)

Tom Hardy and Andy Serkis seem to be quite confidently teasing a future crossover between Venom and Spider-Man in the movies. The two characters go hand in hand on the pages of Marvel Comics but whether or not they would cross paths in a film has remained a mystery. Many wonder if the Disney-owned Marvel Studios and Sony-owned Spider-Man character of Venom would collaborate again, having struck multiple deals in the past near-decade which have seen Tom Holland's Spider-Man join the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the Avengers heroes but, so far, showing no signs of Venom being a part of that cinematic world. Now, the symbiote might be on its way to being included in the party.
MOVIES
IGN

Tom Hardy's Hat Sends MCU Rumors Into Overdrive? - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

When will Spider-Man vs Venom happen? There's nothing fans would like to see more than Tom Hardy's Venom oozing his way into the MCU. And there's a new picture floating around on the Internet that has a lot of fans speculating Hardy just might be finally making the leap. A Twitter user was quick to screen grab an image of Tom Hardy wearing a Spider-Man: No Way Home hat next to director Lin Oeding. Will Tom Hardy be in Spiderman No Way Home? We'll have to wait and see when Spiderman No Way Home releases December 17th. In the meantime, look out for Tom Hardy's Venom in Venom: Let There Be Carnage October 1st. #SpiderManNoWayHome may not have Tom Hardy, but we'll find out soon enough in this next MCU outing! In other entertainment news, it seems Dune director Denis Villenueve isn't a big fan of the Marvel movies. And finally, chess grandmaster Nona Gaprindashvili is suing Netflix for a single line used in their show, Queen's Gambit.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Keaton
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Tom Hardy
Person
Andy Serkis
studybreaks.com

Never-Ending Rumors, TikTok Leaks and Broken Records: The ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Trailer Is Here

Since the post-credit scene of 2019’s “Spider-Man: Far from Home,” fans have been wondering what shenanigans Tom Holland’s Peter Parker would get into now that he no longer has a secret identity or a protective guardian figure (post Iron Man’s death and Mysterio’s betrayal). After waiting for what seemed like a year (about seven months), fans finally learned the next film’s title — “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” This was revealed in a meta video after the main actors “accidentally” posted the wrong titles to their social media accounts. Theories went rampant after the title dropped, but months went by, and we still didn’t have a trailer.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

MCU Fans Freaking Out After Tom Hardy Fuels Spider-Man Speculation

The Spider-Man: No Way Home rumor mill has become so vast and all-encompassing that it’s now gotten cyclical in nature, with the speculation and scuttlebutt circling back around to Tom Hardy’s Venom, who was first touted for a cameo appearance in the project well over a year ago. Of course,...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Tom Hardy “Would Do Anything” to Bring Venom to the MCU

With Sony Pictures’ Venom: Let There Be Carnage set to debut in theaters on October 1, 2021 — two weeks ahead of its originally scheduled release date — Marvel fans’ excitement for the movie is ramping up. Let There Be Carnage is the sequel to Venom (2018), which was a...
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Tom Hardy Slyly Teases Venom Cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home Via His Production Hat?

The long-awaited crossover between Tom Hardy's Venom and Tom Holland's Spider-Man may be happening much sooner than first though, with Hardy spotted wearing a Spider-Man: No Way Home production hat while doing the rounds for imminent Sony sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage. While it's far from confirmation (Tom Hardy does love wearing a hat, after all) it could be the actor having some fun, and teasing what's to come in the highly anticipated Spider-Man sequel.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcu#Marvel Updates#No Way Home#Ign#Sony X Marvel#Venomverse#Nwh#Avengers#Madame Web Sony
wegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Andrew Garfield Reacts To Rumored Spider-Man: No Way Home Set Leak

Somehow, Andrew Garfield hasn’t grown incredibly weary of being asked the same question in every interview he’s been in over the last several months. Then again, the man is an actor, so he could just be dipping into his professional skill set to feign politeness over the umpteenth instance of ‘are you in Spider-Man: No Way Home?’
MOVIES
gamerevolution.com

All the Spider-Man: No Way Home leaks, spoilers, and rumors so far

There are a lot of Spider-Man: No Way Home leaks, potential spoilers, and rumors doing the rounds, especially following the long-awaited release of the first teaser trailer — which created more rumors than it answered. Major speculation concerns Spider-Man: No Way Home Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire cameos in particular, but also the nature of the new magic suit. Will there be Spider-Man: No Way Home Venom or Daredevil appearances, too?
MOVIES
/Film

Tom Hardy Tries To Explain How Venom Is Connected To The MCU, Confuses Everyone

You've heard Andy Serkis talking up the so-called "Venom-Verse." Now, it's Tom Hardy's turn. Serkis directs and Hardy stars in "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," which will test the limits of PG-13 — but not our patience. The 2021 sequel to Sony's commercially successful yet critically drubbed "Venom" film is said to clock in at a mere 90 or 95 minutes. This would make it one of the shortest, if not the outright shortest live-action Marvel movie ever.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
lrmonline.com

Tom Hardy’s Venom In No Way Home? Speculation Mounts [Venom 2 SPOILERS]

Is Tom Hardy’s Venom in No Way Home? Or are Sony teasing Venom will meet Spidey in whatever the sequel to Spider-Man: No Way Home is? Something funky is going on and fans are not sure what to expect. Before I get to what will be considered SPOILERS for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, let’s talk about the non-spoiler stuff. Hardy was seen wearing a baseball cap with the Spider-Man: No Way Home logo in it. You can catch that image below.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Venom Director Confirms Crossover Film with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Marvel fans have been dying to see a "proper" live-action showdown between Spider-Man and Venom but for the longest time, Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' partnership has prevented it from happening. However, there's a huge possibility that it could finally happen after Venom: Let There Be Carnage and according to director Andy Serkis himself, it's bound to happen one way or another.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Venom 3 may explore the Spider-Verse says Tom Hardy

The Spider-Verse best prepare itself because Venom is coming, or he might be coming, according to Tom Hardy. Ahead of the release of Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage, Entertainment Weekly spoke to Hardy about what’s next for Eddie Brock and his symbiotic partner, and he teased that Spider-Man crossover we’ve all been waiting for.
MOVIES
geekositymag.com

Venom Headed For MCU As Villain In Spider-Man 4

Written By Mikey Sutton • Editor-in-Chief • Owner. Venom will be the villain in Spider-Man 4 as Marvel Studios takes creative control over Tom Hardy’s symbiote. I initially scooped his appearance in the MCU on September 2019 in Lords of the Longbox. Watch the video here beginning at 6:45. Spider-Man...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy