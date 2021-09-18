Tom Hardy’s deleted picture on Instagram fuels rumors about Venom in MCU’s Spider-Man: No Way Home

When will Spider-Man vs Venom happen? There's nothing fans would like to see more than Tom Hardy's Venom oozing his way into the MCU. And there's a new picture floating around on the Internet that has a lot of fans speculating Hardy just might be finally making the leap. A Twitter user was quick to screen grab an image of Tom Hardy wearing a Spider-Man: No Way Home hat next to director Lin Oeding. Will Tom Hardy be in Spiderman No Way Home? We'll have to wait and see when Spiderman No Way Home releases December 17th. In the meantime, look out for Tom Hardy's Venom in Venom: Let There Be Carnage October 1st. #SpiderManNoWayHome may not have Tom Hardy, but we'll find out soon enough in this next MCU outing! In other entertainment news, it seems Dune director Denis Villenueve isn't a big fan of the Marvel movies. And finally, chess grandmaster Nona Gaprindashvili is suing Netflix for a single line used in their show, Queen's Gambit.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO