Knox County Purdue Extension

As many gardeners know, it is important to remove dead plant material from the garden as they can harbor disease and insect issues next year. Removing this residue also allows sunlight to reach the soil surface so the soil will dry quicker in the spring. However, there can be some downfalls to removing this residue. One of these is that this residue can serve as habitat for some of our pollinators that overwinter here. So, what can we do in our gardens this fall to reduce pests for next year but preserve our pollinators?