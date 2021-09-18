CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mets’ 2022 rotation already has several question marks

By Evan Lewis
newsbrig.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis 2021 rotation has largely overachieved, but the Mets must prepare for an offseason of questions regarding that unit. Through all their injuries and rotation permutations, the Mets entered Friday with a 3.74 ERA from their starting pitchers — which ranked seventh in MLB. As messy as the second half has become for the Mets, they might be battling to avoid the NL East basement in the final two weeks if it were not for the stabilization that occurred beginning in late July.

