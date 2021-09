The Caldwell County Grand Jury was in session on Sept. 7, returning 10 felony indictments and one no true bill. • Brian P. Shelton, 43, of Princeton, was indicted on charges of receiving stolen property under $10,000, possession of a controlled substance, third degree, —Alprazolam, failure to notify address change to the Department of Transportation, no/expired registration plates, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, first offense, DUI, first offense, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, persistent felony offender, second degree. Charges stem an incident on or about June 15. A summons was issued.

PRINCETON, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO