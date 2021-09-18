CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, CA

Fire Weather Watch issued for Lake County Portion of Lake-Napa-Sonoma Unit by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-19 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-20 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Lake County Portion of Lake-Napa-Sonoma Unit Gusty Offshore Winds and Increasingly Dry Conditions Sunday Night through Monday .An early autumn offshore flow event will impact portions of interior northwest California beginning Sunday night and continuing Monday. Although substantial wetting rainfall is expected farther to the north through tonight, rainfall amounts across southern and eastern Lake County are expected to total less than a tenth of an inch. As high pressure builds quickly in to the north Sunday night into Monday, winds will shift from northwesterly to northeasterly and become gusty, especially over exposed higher slopes and ridges. This wind will bring in much drier air, followed by a hotter and drier day on Monday. Some locally breezy conditions may persist over the exposed ridgetops Monday night, but expect winds will be lighter overall. However, humidity recoveries heading into Tuesday morning will be much poorer. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 264. * WIND...Northeast 10 to 20 mph. Gusts 30 to 40 mph over exposed ridgetops. * HUMIDITY...Sunday night recoveries of 40 to 60 percent lowest over ridgetops. Humidity in the teens on Monday afternoon. Recoveries Tuesday morning only in the 25 to 40 percent range. * IMPACTS...Any fire starts will spread rapidly due to dry fuels, low humidity and gusty winds, in areas that do not receive much wetting rains over the weekend. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.

alerts.weather.gov

