Mother charged with murdering her three daughters appears in New Zealand court

 7 days ago
Police search a garden near a house where three children were found dead in the New Zealand town of Timaru. Their mother has been charged with their murder.

A woman has appeared in court charged with murdering her three young daughters just weeks after the family arrived in New Zealand from South Africa.

Lauren Anne Dickason appeared in court on Saturday morning in the port city of Timaru, and a judge remanded her to a hospital for a mental health evaluation, a court spokesperson said.

Dickason, 40, is charged with killing her two-year-old twins and their six-year-old sister, police said. Their bodies were found on Thursday at a property where the family stayed.

“Police would like to reassure the community that this was a tragic isolated incident and we are not seeking anyone else,” the police said in a statement late on Friday.

Dickason is to appear in court again on 5 October.

The family came to Timaru, a city of 29,000 in New Zealand’s South Island, recently, police have said. They left the compulsory two-week managed isolation last week.

New Zealand media has reported that Dickason and her husband are doctors.

Comments / 1

Amber Lasater
7d ago

My thoughts and prayers and Condolences go out to the father of the 3 children and their fathers extended family and friends. R.I.P beautiful girls!!!! ❤❤🙏🙏

Reply
2
