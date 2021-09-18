CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inflation fears are forecast

Alpena News
 7 days ago

My 2008 Volvo moves down the road nicely. Though I can’t see over that massive pickup truck rumbling in front of me at the stoplight, the old Volvo has its advantages, both at the gas pump and in the bank teller’s payment line, where my presence is no longer required.

www.thealpenanews.com

FXStreet.com

Will inflation be transitory?

Outlook: In the US, the data of significance is existing home sales, with a consensus forecast of a decline. But yesterday’s starts and permits point to a less gloomy market, although starts are very different from existing—different buyers and sellers, even different geographies. Trading Economics reports a forecast more like July’s, a rise of about 2% or 5.99 million. Aug can deliver 5.89 million. July sales were down 12.0% y/y and inventory was a small 2.6-month supply. Well, no wonder—the median price was $359,900, up 17.8% from July 2020. Price increases like this deliver real sticker shock and inhibit sales, but perhaps buyers are getting used to it. On the whole, home sales is not an FX driver, but those price rises feed intelligence about inflation expectations even if the official CPI and PCE underweight it.
BUSINESS
Reuters

UK shares dip as British inflation data fuels taper fears

Sept 15 (Reuters) - UK shares ended lower on Wednesday, weighed by industrial and consumer discretionary stocks, after data showed British inflation accelerated to a 9-year high, fuelling concerns of a sooner-than-expected stimulus tapering by the Bank of England. The blue-chip index (.FTSE) slipped 0.1%, while the domestically focused mid-cap...
BUSINESS
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Explaining inflation rates and tempering fears and expectations

There is much talk lately about the fear of inflation. The percentage change in the overall level of prices (inflation) is considered one of the central indicators of economic well-being. And just like a doctor, who checks a patient’s health by looking initially at her temperature, and blood pressure, the Fed monitors the inflation rate. Similar to temperature, the doctor must ask, is this currently observed increase transitory or will it become sustained if untreated? If transitory, then you just let the fever run its course. But if it becomes sustained, then you have to administer medicine (increase interest rates).
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

As inflation fears spike, 1build raises $14M to help construction firms optimize their cost estimates

Construction is among the world’s largest industries, with firms planning and building projects valued at trillions of dollars at pretty much any time. Yet, it’s also one of the most archaic industries, with a heavy reliance on paper even as IT has increasingly filtered into more of the industry’s processes. Paper though can’t match the extreme volatility in materials and labor happening today, and that means construction firms need better and more real-time software tools to handle cost estimates.
BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

Consumer Sentiment Edges Up but Inflation Fears Send Buying Attitudes to 40-year Low

U.S. consumer sentiment ticked up slightly in September but remained mired at near decade lows, while worries about inflation drove buying attitudes for household durables to a low reached only once before—in 1980—according to a University of Michigan survey. The university’s consumer sentiment index edged up to a reading of...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Marketmind: Peak inflation, seriously?

A look at the day ahead from Dhara Ranasinghe. News that inflation came off the boil in the United States last month was a win for those in the "inflation is transitory" camp and markets cheered the news too. But not so fast. Not only was relief in equity and...
BUSINESS
restaurantdive.com

CFOs debate duration of inflation

Throughout the summer, business leaders, analysts and consumers have shared a common concern: the continued trend of inflation. In late June, a CNBC survey found U.S.-based CFOs citing inflation as their companies’ biggest external risk factor, surpassing the COVID-19 pandemic, cybersecurity concerns and consumer demand; virtually no CFO cited inflation as a concern in the first half of the year.
BUSINESS
AFP

US new home sales surprisingly strong in August: govt

Sales of new homes rose faster than analysts expected last month in the United States, according to government data released Friday, though prices remained high and supply was still tight. The Commerce Department reported sales rose 1.5 percent from July's upwardly revised rate to a seasonally adjusted pace of 740,000, annualized, its second consecutive monthly increase. The housing sector has been a popular place despite the overall economic downturn caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, as cheap mortgage rates and the disruptions caused by the virus spurred people to shop for homes. Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics said the two months of gains indicate the fast-spreading Delta variant of the virus could again be pushing people into the market.
REAL ESTATE
TheAtlantaVoice

The 2021 Lexus RX 350: A Popular Luxury Sport-Utility

  DETROIT – When you make one of the most popular luxury sport-utilities on the planet, why change it before it is time? Thus, the product planners at Lexus did not do that much to alter the 2021 Lexus RX 350, or the 2022 version. Engineers added a blind-spot monitor with rear traffic alert, and they added power-folding auto-dimming side […]
BUYING CARS
AFP

China's central bank rules all crypto transactions are illegal

China's central bank on Friday said all financial transactions involving cryptocurrencies are illegal, sounding the death knell for the digital trade in China after a crackdown on the volatile currencies. The global values of cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin have massively fluctuated over the past year partly due to Chinese regulations, which have sought to prevent speculation and money laundering. "Virtual currency-related business activities are illegal financial activities," the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in an online statement Friday, adding that offenders would be "investigated for criminal liability in accordance with the law." The notice bans all related financial activities involving cryptocurrencies, such as trading crypto, selling tokens, transactions involving virtual currency derivatives and "illegal fundraising".
ECONOMY
KTLA

New homes sales rise for 2nd month straight as prices continue to increase

Sales of new homes in the U.S. rose modestly in August as rising prices continue to sideline potential buyers. Sales of new homes last month rose 1.5%, the Commerce Department reported Friday, reaching a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 740,000. That’s more than economists had expected and follows an increase in July, which was revised […]
REAL ESTATE
fxempire.com

Bitcoin Price Sinks as China Takes Aim

The market sell-off can be traced back to developments in China, where the central bank has issued a nationwide ban on bitcoin transactions, blaming fraud, money laundering and energy consumption. China officials are also taking aim at bitcoin mining once again. Meanwhile, fears surrounding China’s debt-laden real estate developer Evergrande also seem to have spilled over into the crypto market.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Bitcoin drops after PBOC said cryptocurrencies are not legal tender

Cryptocurrencies came under pressure on Friday after the People's Bank of China said digital currencies were not legal tender in the country and spoke of a deeper crackdown. "Virtual currency-related business activities are illegal financial activities," according to a tranalsation of the statement on the People's Bank of China (PBOC) website Friday. The government will "resolutely clamp down on virtual currency speculation, and related financial activities and misbehavior in order to safeguard people's properties and maintain economic, financial and social order," it said. Bitcoin dropped over 5% and Ether dropped 9%.
MARKETS
theeastcountygazette.com

Fourth $2000 Stimulus Checks: Will Americans Still Receive Relief Payment?

Families have received much-needed financial assistance throughout the pandemic, from stimulus checks to advance child tax credit payments. Last week, millions of families received their third child tax credit check for up to $300 per child. And about 2 million more California residents received their second round of Golden State Stimulus checks for $600 (or up to $1,100) on Sept. 17.
PERSONAL FINANCE
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Fears will continue to support the dollar

Central banks are cautiously moving toward trimming their massive stimulus programs. Growth-related data suggests a steeper deceleration of economic progress. EUR/USD is technically bearish and could reach fresh 2021 lows. The EUR/USD pair has lost some ground this week, trading in the 1.1700 price zone. The American dollar enjoyed some...
CURRENCIES

