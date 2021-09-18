Inflation fears are forecast

Outlook: In the US, the data of significance is existing home sales, with a consensus forecast of a decline. But yesterday’s starts and permits point to a less gloomy market, although starts are very different from existing—different buyers and sellers, even different geographies. Trading Economics reports a forecast more like July’s, a rise of about 2% or 5.99 million. Aug can deliver 5.89 million. July sales were down 12.0% y/y and inventory was a small 2.6-month supply. Well, no wonder—the median price was $359,900, up 17.8% from July 2020. Price increases like this deliver real sticker shock and inhibit sales, but perhaps buyers are getting used to it. On the whole, home sales is not an FX driver, but those price rises feed intelligence about inflation expectations even if the official CPI and PCE underweight it.

