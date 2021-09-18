CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MidMichigan service is outstanding

Alpena News
 7 days ago

Recently I had to spend five days in the hospital. I was located on the third floor and would like to comment on the service I received. Spending time in the hospital isn’t something anyone wants to do, but sometimes it’s necessary. I wanted to commend the staff on the third floor. Dr Hassan, all of the nurses and all of the other staff were excellent and I appreciated how well I was taken care of. They were so polite and kind and even made me laugh a time or two. I’m grateful for how well you took care of me and others who are sick.

