MidMichigan service is outstanding

Recently I had to spend five days in the hospital. I was located on the third floor and would like to comment on the service I received. Spending time in the hospital isn’t something anyone wants to do, but sometimes it’s necessary. I wanted to commend the staff on the third floor. Dr Hassan, all of the nurses and all of the other staff were excellent and I appreciated how well I was taken care of. They were so polite and kind and even made me laugh a time or two. I’m grateful for how well you took care of me and others who are sick.