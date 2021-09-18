On abortion: labels make the difference
“Silence is not an option” in the Sept. 11, 2021 issue of The Alpena News shows again that labels make the difference. History records that abortion was originally a man’s solution to unwanted pregnancy. It absolved him of any responsibility for his actions. Women were originally reluctant to destroy a human life. But fast forward to the present, abortion was repackaged as a “woman’s right” to make it more palatable to women. It was grouped in with other things like equal employment and equal pay. Little attention has been given to the emotional effects abortion has on many women.www.thealpenanews.com
