On abortion: labels make the difference

Greetings, everyone, and thank you for watching. Yesterday I was at a group event when a person came up to me and said that 10 years ago while he was working for a company that does business with us, he was in our station and I approached him and told him what a great job he does and that we really appreciate all he does for us. He worked independently when here so most of the time nobody would notice his work. But I did. He went on to say that this compliment meant a great deal to him and that since then he makes it a point to regularly recognize and encourage others.

