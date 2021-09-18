CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Havre, MT

Kade Boyd powers Billings Central to win over Havre, undefeated start

By Spencer Martin
 7 days ago

BILLINGS — Already leading by three touchdowns at halftime, Billings Central dropped the hammer on Havre on the first play of the third quarter. Kade Boyd took a handoff from quarterback Adam Balkenbush on a sweep, ran to his right and patiently waited for running lanes to open. Picking his way behind pulling guard Logan Hughes, Boyd eventually saw the seas part and ran untouched for a 70-yard touchdown that effectively ended the matchup between Class A football foes.

