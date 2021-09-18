CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montana State

Montana commit Kaden Huot dazzles in record-breaking outing at Wa-Griz as No. 5 Helena High beats Missoula Hellgate

By FRANK GOGOLA Missoulian
Missoulian
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMISSOULA — As Kaden Huot escaped what seemed like a sure sack attempt and rolled to his right, he lowered his shoulder and blasted a defender as he crossed the goal line. The Helena High quarterback showed toughness and determination on that play in Washington-Grizzly Stadium, something that’ll be appreciated by Bobby Hauck, his future coach with the Montana Grizzlies. Hauck may be more excited by the arm, accuracy and decision making Huot showed in breaking Helena’s single-game records for total touchdowns and touchdown passes.

missoulian.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

6 Best Places to Live in Montana

The northwestern state of Montana is known for wide-open spaces, acres of woodlands, and mountain ranges galore. If you’re looking for gorgeous mountain views, small-town charm, and a tax credit for being a renter, Montana is a great western state with a variety of neighborhoods you can call home. Here are six of the best places to live in Montana:
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Montana Adds 1,209 New COVID-19 Cases, 113 More in Missoula

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 139,712 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,209 new confirmed cases. There are currently 9,545 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, 976,831 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 477,447 Montanans...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Helena, MT
Football
Local
Montana Sports
Missoula, MT
Sports
Local
Montana Education
Helena, MT
Sports
Missoula, MT
Education
Missoula, MT
Football
City
Missoula, MT
Local
Montana Football
Helena, MT
Education
State
Montana State
City
Butte, MT
City
Helena, MT
406mtsports.com

Griz underclassman Q&A: Redshirt freshman K/P Brian Buschini making instant impact out of Helena Capital

MISSOULA — Brian Buschini wasted no time getting his first weekly honor from the Big Sky. The redshirt freshman punter/kicker was named the league’s co-special teams player of the week for his performance in Montana’s season opener at Washington. Buschini helped flip the field to win the field position battle in the low-scoring 13-7 victory. He averaged 47 yards on seven punts, pinned UW inside the 20-yard line three times and also handled kickoffs.
MISSOULA, MT
Missoulian

Missoula Sentinel placed on probation by Montana High School Association

MISSOULA — Missoula Sentinel High School has been placed on probation by the Montana High School Association. The MHSA executive board made the decision at its regularly scheduled meeting Monday. The probation will extend to the end of the 2021-22 school year. The executive board approved the probation status "based...
MISSOULA, MT
Missoulian

Thursday sports roundup: Missoula Hellgate boys soccer team moves to 6-0

The Missoula Hellgate boys maintained their perfect record with a 10-0 win over Missoula Big Sky on the artificial surface at Fort Missoula Thursday. Cameron McNelis and Marcus Anderson each scored two goals to lead the Knights (6-0). Also scoring goals were Lars Thorne-Thomsen, Cameron Newbold, Nathan Bruns, Henry Pierce, Jake Adams and Solan Grillo. "We started a little slow but we did a much better job moving the ball in the second half," said Hellgate coach Jay Anderson, whose team led 6-0 at halftime.
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Hauck
Person
Griz
Person
Marcus Evans
Missoulian

Notebook: Montana's defense flexes muscle, Bobby Hauck wins 100th game with Griz

MISSOULA — Oh how prophetic Bruce Barnum was several months ago. The last time the fourth-ranked Montana football team (2-0) played a home game before Saturday, they plastered Barnum’s Portland State Vikings, 48-7. The PSU coach said on that April day: “That defense, the Griz are back. … That football team is the Griz of old.”
MONTANA STATE
montanakaimin.com

Griz return to Missoula with big home win against WIU

The energy in Washington-Grizzly Stadium was tangible leading into Montana’s first home game of the 2021 season against the Western Illinois Leathernecks on Sept. 11, and it led to a massive 42-7 win. "That stadium was awesome. It's fun to see it full," UM head coach Bobby Hauck said. Fans...
MISSOULA, MT
Missoulian

Bill Speltz: Missoula has become fall sports mecca in Montana

MISSOULA — When it comes to fall sports in the state of Montana, Missoula has set the bar pretty high this fall. There's the fourth-ranked Montana football team, which just knocked off FBS nationally-ranked Washington last weekend and whipped Western Illinois Saturday night. Plus there's the Missoula Sentinel Spartans, who claimed a State AA football title last year and sit atop this week's rankings after a perfect 2-0 start.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#Hellgate#American Football#Wa Griz#The Montana Grizzlies#247sports#Class Aa#Td
Missoulian

Friday Night Lights: Off COVID-19 pause, Missoula Hellgate set to host No. 5 Helena High

MISSOULA — The Missoula Hellgate football team will need to get back in the swing of things in a hurry Friday night. The Knights (1-1), who didn’t have any COVID-19 issues in the 2020 season, returned to practice Tuesday after COVID-19 protocol forced the team to a full stop, nixing its crosstown matchup with top-ranked Missoula Sentinel (2-0). Instead of getting a chance against the undefeated Spartans, the Knights get Griz quarterback commit Kaden Huot and No. 5 Helena (1-1) Friday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium off just three days of practice.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Montana Lady Griz get another commit for class of 2022

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Lady Griz basketball team received a verbal commit from Alex Pirog of Colorado. Pirog announced on Twitter that she verbally committed to play for UM in the fall of 2022. Pirog is listed at 6-3 forward who averaged 12.9 points per game, 7.8 rebounds per...
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
montanarightnow.com

Helena Dominates Hellgate 63-6

Helena dominates Hellgate in route to a 63-6 win. Bengals Quarterback and Griz football commit Kaden Huot threw for 6 TD's, setting a Helena school record, and rushed for another in the big win inside Washington Grizzly Stadium.
FOOTBALL
msubobcats.com

Main Line Trophy Up for Grabs as Cats Face Griz in Missoula

SERIES: Montana State leads series 60-57 (1975) LAST MTG: Feb. 15, 2021 - Montana State 3, @ Montana 0. WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. (MT) RECORDS: Montana St. 4-7, 0-0; No. Colorado 8-3, 0-0 SERIES: Northern Colorado leads series 30-4 (1981) LAST MTG: Jan. 25, 2021 - @...
MONTANA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU commit Aaron Anderson dazzles with 90-yard punt return touchdown

Aaron Anderson didn’t leave any question about his vision and speed on this incredible touchdown for Edna Karr in a big Louisiana showdown against John Curtis on ESPN2 on Friday night. Anderson, an LSU commit, received a punt at his own 10-yard, and returned it the distance and wasn’t touched...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy