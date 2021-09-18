CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Leave our election workers alone — or join them

Alpena News
 7 days ago

We’ve read with great concern about nerdowells upset over the 2020 ballot box results accosting or threatening election workers and municipal clerks around the country. Such actions have increased a yearslong trend of aging election workers — typically volunteers or paid small stipends — leaving the profession. Too few younger...

www.thealpenanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sioux City Journal

OUR OPINION: Democrats should leave SALT cap alone

President Biden and congressional Democrats are adamant that wealthy Americans aren't paying their fair share of taxes. To help finance Biden's $3.5 trillion plan for social and environmental spending, lawmakers are writing legislation that would raise a series of taxes -- on income, capital gains and inheritances -- for those making over $400,000 per year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Yakima Herald Republic

Commentary: Texas upends the Republican ‘leave us alone coalition’

Whether Texas’ anti-abortion law survives inevitable Supreme Court scrutiny, it may already have done irreparable damage to what was once known as the conservative movement — despite delivering a crucial part of that movement its greatest win. The law, which bans abortions after six weeks and allows private citizens to...
TEXAS STATE
countynewscenter.com

Gubernatorial Recall Election Results – When To Expect Them

On election night, we all want to know the results right away. But counting ballots takes time, and that includes for a special election such as the Sept. 14 California Gubernatorial Recall Election. Here are some reasons why:. Record high number of over 1.96 million registered voters. More mail ballots...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Trump-backed Republicans want to oversee upcoming state elections

For most American voters, secretary of state — at the state level, not the cabinet secretary who leads the U.S. State Department — is probably a fairly obscure government office. In much of the country, these officials work behind the scenes on unglamorous tasks such as election administration, and few reach the household-name level.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
creators.com

Our Elective Monarchy

In 1629, frustrated by the unwillingness of Parliament to grant him taxation power, King Charles I of England dissolved the body and had nine members arrested. He did not recall Parliament for over a decade. The intervening period, known as Personal Rule, saw Charles I govern as a de facto dictator, with only a body of councilors to advise him. In 1640, forced by military necessity from Scotland, Charles I recalled Parliament in order to raise money to pay the military; shortly thereafter, stymied by Parliament, he dissolved the body again. But necessity encroached once again, and Charles I finally recalled Parliament. This would be the beginning of the end of his monarchy: the Long Parliament, as it would later be called, directly opposed many of Charles I's initiatives, and that opposition would devolve into the English Civil War — a war that ended with Charles I's execution.
POLITICS
Washington Times

Trump says Arizona audit shows “undeniable” fraud in 2020 election

Former President Donald Trump said Friday that the long-awaited election audit in Arizona has uncovered “significant and undeniable” fraud in the 2020 presidential election, while he dismissed findings that show he lost the state’s biggest county to President Biden by more votes than reported last year. “The audit has uncovered...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Fraud#Election Law#Bullying
Fox News

Maitra: Trump, 'foreign policy realists' stunned Beltway when noninterventionism brought cheers on the right

On the latest episode of Fox Nation's "Tucker Carlson Today", host Tucker Carlson spoke with Center for the National Interest fellow Dr. Sumantra Maitra about the rise of noninterventionism and aversion to "nation-building" on the right-wing of the Republican Party and how President Donald Trump became the catalyst that stunned the establishment in that way.
POTUS
Arizona Mirror

Arizona ‘audit’: A multitude of unsubstantiated claims and no proof of fraud

The long-awaited and repeatedly delayed report of the Senate’s purported “audit” of the election in Maricopa County featured a plethora of unsubstantiated allegations that files were deleted, equipment was improperly connected to the internet, signatures weren’t properly verified and ineligible voters may have cast ballots.  The county vehemently denied all of the allegations, and said […] The post Arizona ‘audit’: A multitude of unsubstantiated claims and no proof of fraud appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

Buckle up: Arizona Republicans to show 2020 recount results

Donald Trump supporters hired by Arizona Senate Republicans to review the 2020 vote count are preparing to deliver their findings on Friday, the climax of a bizarre quest to find evidence supporting the former president’s false claim that he lost because of fraud. Nearly every allegation made by the review team so far has crumbled under scrutiny. Election officials in Arizona and around the country expect more of the same Friday from the review team they say is biased, incompetent and chasing absurd or disproven conspiracy theories. “Every time Trump and his supporters have been given a forum to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Republican-funded Arizona election review confirms Biden defeated Trump

A hand count from a controversial review of the 2020 US presidential election results in Arizona's largest county closely tracked the official tally showing Joe Biden beat Donald Trump, a draft copy of a report released on Friday showed. But it confirms what was already widely known -- that the 2020 election results will stand. 
ARIZONA STATE
myheraldreview.com

Wolf admin sues Pa. Senate Republicans over bid to collect private voter information

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration is suing Senate Republicans who are trying to access personal information on all...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Georgia Recorder

Georgia secretary of state decries ‘disinformation campaign’ over 2020 election

WASHINGTON — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican who took the brunt of former President Donald Trump’s attacks over Georgia’s 2020 election results, said during a virtual panel that he hopes election disinformation starts to dissipate. “People weren’t questioning the (election) process before, but there was a huge disinformation campaign which really destabilized […] The post Georgia secretary of state decries ‘disinformation campaign’ over 2020 election appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
12 News

VERIFY: Looking into some of the Arizona audit's claims

ARIZONA, USA — Ten months after the 2020 presidential election, Arizona's partisan audit released its findings after counting more than 2 million ballots. Here are some of the top findings. AUDITORS FOUND MORE VOTES FOR BIDEN. After counting millions of votes of physical ballots, auditors found the lead for president...
ARIZONA STATE
Alpena News

Let’s return to Snyder-era budget timeline

We’ll make no statement here on the content of the state budgets under former Gov. Rick Snyder, but we wish the Legislature and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer could keep the budget timelines Snyder and former legislative leaders kept throughout his tenure. The state budget runs from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy