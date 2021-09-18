Football: Wright’s career night propels Sayreville past No. 16 North Brunswick

Zaimer Wright ran for four touchdowns, three coming in the second half to lead Sayreville, which overcame a rough start to defeat North Brunswick, 35-22, in North Brunswick. Wright, a sophomore, put Sayreville (1-2) in front for good at 20-16 with a 5-yard TD run with 4:04 remaining in the third quarter. Jariel Severino recovered the ensuing squib kick, setting up Wright’s third TD of the night, a 2-yard run with 51 seconds left in the third. North Brusnwick trimmed the deficit to five points when Frankie Garbolino threw a 21-yard TD pass to Jayden Myers in the fourth quarter. But Wright put the game away with a 53-yard TD run and two-point conversion with 4:47 remaining.