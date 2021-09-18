CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sayreville, NJ

Football: Wright’s career night propels Sayreville past No. 16 North Brunswick

By Jason Bernstein
NJ.com
NJ.com
 7 days ago
Zaimer Wright ran for four touchdowns, three coming in the second half to lead Sayreville, which overcame a rough start to defeat North Brunswick, 35-22, in North Brunswick. Wright, a sophomore, put Sayreville (1-2) in front for good at 20-16 with a 5-yard TD run with 4:04 remaining in the third quarter. Jariel Severino recovered the ensuing squib kick, setting up Wright’s third TD of the night, a 2-yard run with 51 seconds left in the third. North Brusnwick trimmed the deficit to five points when Frankie Garbolino threw a 21-yard TD pass to Jayden Myers in the fourth quarter. But Wright put the game away with a 53-yard TD run and two-point conversion with 4:47 remaining.

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

