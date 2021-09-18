Oshima Brothers concert set for Bath

Oshima Brother will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at The Chocolate Church Arts Center, at 804 Washington St. in Bath. The folk, acoustic pop, Americana duo was raised in a musical family in rural Maine, the brothers have honed a harmony-rich blend of contemporary folk and acoustic pop. On stage, Sean and Jamie create a surprisingly full sound with dynamic vocals, electric and acoustic guitars, octave bass, loops, and percussion. The brothers live in Maine but are often on the road performing, producing music videos, and dancing.