CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulsa, OK

Celebrate butterfly's journey through Tulsa with Monarchs on the Mountain

By From Staff Reports
Tulsa World
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSept. 17-19 Experience the monarch butterfly’s annual north-to-south journey in the Mobile Migration activity. Monarchs travel nearly 3,000 miles from their breeding grounds at the Canada-United States border southward to Mexico every year. A trail of six local gardens, ranging from Oxley Nature Center in the “north” to the Audubon Society’s Flycatcher Trail in Jenks in the “south,” symbolizes the butterfly’s migration. Those who complete the trail can enter to win a “Monarchs on the Mountain” T-shirt or tote.

tulsaworld.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

5 things to know about coronavirus booster shots

(CNN) — Booster shots are here, after much hoopla from the White House and a great deal of discussion and consideration from the teams of doctors and other experts who advise the US Food and Drug Administration and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 2 million...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Hill

Abbott bows to Trump pressure on Texas election audit

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is barreling forward with an audit of the 2020 election in his state’s four largest counties after mounting pressure from former President Trump . The move comes as Arizona releases a much-anticipated election review of its own, which led to increasing friction within the state’s Republican Party and ultimately found Trump lost to President Biden by an even wider margin last year.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Pets & Animals
Tulsa, OK
Lifestyle
Tulsa, OK
Pets & Animals
City
Tulsa, OK
City
Jenks, OK
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Butterflies#Mountain#Native Plant#Mobile Migration#Oxley Nature Center#The Audubon Society#Creek Nation Council#The Tulsa Audubon Society#Jenks Public Schools#Plant Sale

Comments / 0

Community Policy