Celebrate butterfly's journey through Tulsa with Monarchs on the Mountain

Sept. 17-19 Experience the monarch butterfly’s annual north-to-south journey in the Mobile Migration activity. Monarchs travel nearly 3,000 miles from their breeding grounds at the Canada-United States border southward to Mexico every year. A trail of six local gardens, ranging from Oxley Nature Center in the “north” to the Audubon Society’s Flycatcher Trail in Jenks in the “south,” symbolizes the butterfly’s migration. Those who complete the trail can enter to win a “Monarchs on the Mountain” T-shirt or tote.