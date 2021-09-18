HC Speakers Series: Aren't You Hot in those Clothes?
Have you ever seen women and men at reenactments and historic sites dressed up in the clothing of another time period and wondered just how they were tolerating the heat of a summer day in that getup? This lighthearted presentation will explain the whys and wherefores of clothing worn during the 1700s. Elizabeth Bertheaud, the presenter, is the Historic Site Administrator for Ephrata Cloister, 632 West Main Street in Ephrata. Started in 1732 the community’s unique lifestyle allowed the creation of incredible architecture, original music, significant publications, and remarkable art.www.ebrandywine.org
