CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Station, TX

Texas A&M students and faculty rally for more safety precautions after student dies from COVID-19

By Texas Tribune
defendernetwork.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe death of a 20-year-old Texas A&M University student from COVID-19 last week spurred fear, frustration and sadness on the College Station campus. In the days since the biomedical science major died, those same feelings have galvanized some students and faculty members to demand more stringent coronavirus precautions from university officials — even if that means defying Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on such mandates.

defendernetwork.com

Comments / 1

Related
kwhi.com

A&M SOPHOMORE FIRST CURRENT STUDENT TO DIE FROM COVID-19

A sophomore at Texas A&M had died due to complications from COVID-19. 20-year-old Kirstyn Katherine Ahuero of Glen Rose, Texas, died last week in Bryan. Ahuero was a biomedical science major at Texas A&M and had hopes of being a psychiatric nurse. According to her obituary, during the summer, she volunteered at the National Suicide Hotline.
BRYAN, TX
Battalion Texas AM

University comments on student death from COVID-19

On Monday, Sept. 13, Texas A&M Chief Operations Officer Greg Hartman and Director of Student Health Services Dr. Martha Dannenbaum met with the press to brief on COVID-19 on campus. Hartman said university officials are still in the process of gathering information regarding the vaccination status and other factors involving...
COLLEGES
News Channel 25

A&M students hold protest against COVID-19 protocols after death of student

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Tuesday afternoon Texas A&M students gathered at Academic Plaza on campus to protest the university not having stronger enforcement against COVID-19 after the death of a student last week. The message is simple, "Save our students. No more deaths." "We hope to provide an environment where...
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Coronavirus
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Health
College Station, TX
Health
College Station, TX
Society
College Station, TX
Coronavirus
College Station, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
Radio Iowa

Mt. Mercy president says student has died after contracting COVID

A private Catholic liberal arts college in Cedar Rapids has confirmed one of its students has died after contracting COVID. Mount Mercy University held a vigil on campus last night in honor of 21-year-old student Ashley Hudson. University president Todd Olson sent a message to students notifying them Hudson had died Monday morning from complications associated with COVID-19. He described her as an “aspiring kindergarten teacher.” Social media posts indicated Hudson had been hospitalized and fighting the disease for weeks.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
wibwnewsnow.com

Kansas Middle School Student Dies of COVID-19

A state education official says that a Kansas middle school student has died of COVID-19. The child’s death would be the first reported COVID-19 death of someone aged 10 to 17 in Kansas, and only the third reported for someone under 18. Education Commissioner Randy Watson disclosed the death during...
KANSAS STATE
Battalion Texas AM

First known A&M student reported to have died from COVID-19 complications

On Wednesday, Sept. 8, the first known Texas A&M student was reported to have died due to complications from COVID-19. Biomedical sciences sophomore Kirstyn Katherine Ahuero was from Glen Rose, where she was the valedictorian of her high school class, according to an obituary published by Kerrville Funeral Home. Ahuero...
COLLEGES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Salt Lake Tribune

Recent Southern Utah University student dies of COVID-19

A former Southern Utah University student died of COVID-19 last week, the university announced Friday. According to an email sent to the campus community from Mindy Benson, the university’s interim president, the individual was last enrolled at SUU in June. The student died last week, but the university first learned Thursday that the death was due to COVID-19.
UTAH STATE
Battalion Texas AM

Students react to professor COVID-19 precaution incentives

With a full return to in-person classes, many professors fearful of catching COVID-19 on campus are pleading with students to take proper precautions, including mask wearing while inside the classroom. According to the Faculty Questions Regarding Fall 2021 Teaching on the faculty senate website, professors can offer extra credit for...
COLLEGES
Daily Free Press

Students, faculty reflect on Fall semester COVID-19 protocols

As the Fall semester gets underway, Boston University students and faculty have shared their thoughts on the effectiveness of COVID-19 safety protocols in place on campus. While the social distancing mandate has been lifted on campus and all students, faculty and staff are required to be vaccinated, many of the rules are modified versions of the ones in effect for the 2020-2021 school year.
BOSTON, MA
News Channel 25

Students plan protest for Texas A&M's handling of COVID-19 protocols

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — As the Aggie community is still mourning the loss of sophomore student Kirstyn Ahuero, her passing has inspired some students to speak out for change. Texas A&M students have organized a protest against the university to be held on campus Tuesday afternoon, regarding Ahuero's passing following...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M University#Covid 19#Protest Riot#Senate#Covid#The Texas Tribune#Aggies#Kbtx Tv
Shorthorn

Students, faculty discuss randomized mandatory COVID-19 testing policy

Students and faculty are taking the newest update to UTA’s COVID-19 testing policy in stride, though there are questions about how the policy works and how transparent the university will be with collected data. The new policy, detailed in a Sept. 8 email, announced UTA will randomly select 20% of...
DALLAS, TX
St. Joseph Post

KU students, faculty call for mandate on COVID-19 vaccines

LAWRENCE — University of Kansas students, faculty and staff members called on administrators to mandate vaccines on campus during a rally Sunday, expressing concerns about the ongoing surge of the delta variant of COVID-19. Nearly 40 people gathered at the university’s Wescoe Beach to push back on the administration’s reluctance to mandate a COVID-19 vaccine for individuals on campus this year. The rally was hosted by the Vaccinate KU coalition, which formed this summer with a Change.org petition urging KU to require vaccines. The petition has garnered 1,118 signatures since it was posted on July 18.
EDUCATION
Murray State News

Faculty express concerns about campus COVID-19 precautions

With COVID-19 vaccination rates rising, pandemic precautions are not as stringent as they were last year. However Calloway County is still in a highly transmissible zone, and although there is a vaccine safety net there the risk remains. Students are not the only campus demographic being potentially exposed to COVID-19,...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Central Illinois Proud

ISU students rally for women’s safety on campus after rumored abduction attempts

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Concerned students marched across Illinois State University’s quad Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 15, rallying for women’s safety on campus. The march comes in response to violence towards a student in a sorority earlier this week. The woman said she was walking to her house through campus when two men cornered her and attempted to kidnap her.
ILLINOIS STATE
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio Dominican announces COVID-19 vaccine requirement for students, faculty & staff

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Dominican announced a COVID-19 vaccination requirement for students, faculty, and staff. The university shared the news on Tuesday and added that all individuals will be required to show proof of full vaccination by November 15, 2021. That includes those who learn and work remotely. Individuals...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy