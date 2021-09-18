Texas A&M students and faculty rally for more safety precautions after student dies from COVID-19
The death of a 20-year-old Texas A&M University student from COVID-19 last week spurred fear, frustration and sadness on the College Station campus. In the days since the biomedical science major died, those same feelings have galvanized some students and faculty members to demand more stringent coronavirus precautions from university officials — even if that means defying Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on such mandates.defendernetwork.com
Comments / 1