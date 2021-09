The Browns should not bring back Josh Gordon. The Browns lost Jarvis Landry for a few weeks, and the former Pro Bowl receiver is going on the IR. With Odell Beckham presumably set to return against the Bears, but anything’s possible at this point, the team should be alright without Landry for a month. The team still has Rashard Higgins, and while Anthony Schwartz and Donovan Peoples-Jones have struggled to make impacts, they remain potential targets.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO