Gulf Coast Bird Observatory presents Xtreme Hummingbird Xtravaganza

The Living Coast is a gorgeous nature film, storytelling, and live music performance that explores the Texas gulf coast. Montopolis features members of the Austin Symphony Orchestra and Texas' best rock musicians touring with renowned storyteller Margaret Hoarde. The show is a love letter to the region as well as an opportunity to discuss broader environmental challenges. Surfers and sailors, shrimpers and oilmen, poets and scientists all share their stories about this complicated region of serene beauty, vast industry, and incredible contradictions.

MUSIC ・ 9 HOURS AGO