Gulf Coast Bird Observatory presents Xtreme Hummingbird Xtravaganza

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Xtreme Hummingbird Xtravaganza is a yearly event that takes place during the peak of Ruby-throated Hummingbird migration in the fall. It features symbolic hummingbird adoptions and live hummingbird banding where guests get the opportunity to see these amazing birds up close and in the hand.

