MLB

Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Settles for no-decision

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Bumgarner did not factor in the decision against Houston on Friday, pitching seven innings and allowing two runs on one hit and one walk while striking out three. Through five innings, Bumgarner held Houston without a hit, and the only baserunner against him came by way of a fielding error. The southpaw issued his first free pass with one out in the sixth, and Jose Altuve ended the no-hit bid two batters later with a two-run homer to left field. That was the only hit Bumgarner allowed, but it was enough to ruin his bid for his first win of September. Nonetheless, the start was a positive one for the veteran, who pitched over six innings and yielded fewer than four earned runs for the first time since Aug. 19. His next start is likely to come at home against Atlanta.

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Caleb Smith: Suspension upheld

Smith will begin serving his 10-game suspension Saturday, Daniel Guerrero of MLB.com reports. Smith was ejected from a game in mid-August for having a foreign substance on his glove, but he was able to keep pitching while appealing his suspension. However, he'll now be unavailable for the next week and a half after his punishment was upheld.
MLB
azsnakepit.com

Diamondbacks Down Mariners 7-3

Daulton Varsho homered, doubled, singled, drove in four runs, and also made a terrific diving catch to lead the Diamondbacks to a 7-3 victory tonight over the Seattle Mariners. Humberto Castellanos pitched 5 1⁄3 solid innings, allowing 3 runs, and the bullpen put up zeroes the rest of the way. The rest of the defense was on point tonight too, as Nick Ahmed, David Peralta, and Carson Kelly all had defensive gems in the game too.
MLB
numberfire.com

David Peralta sitting on Friday for Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder David Peralta is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Peralta is being replaced in left field by Henry Ramos against Mariners starter Marco Gonzales. In 471 plate appearances this season, Peralta has a .261 batting average with a .735 OPS,...
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Resting Sunday

Kelly will sit Sunday against Seattle. Kelly has struggled to a .167/.205/.278 slash line over his last 11 games. He'll get a rest Sunday as Daulton Varsho takes over behind the plate.
MLB
azsnakepit.com

Insights on Diamondback Relief Pitchers

Relievers had half-life of one year. In February 2019, Jim McLennan wrote about the 20 Diamondbacks relievers. If we assume a half-life of one year, that would predict 10 of them would remain in February 2020, 5 would remain in February 2021, and 2.5 would remain in February 2022. The half-life assumption seems accurate because in February 2022, at most two pitchers (Ginkel and Crichton) will remain.
MLB
azsnakepit.com

Series preview #47: Diamondbacks @ Dodgers

The Diamondbacks head to Los Angeles to take on the Dodgers for a three game set starting Monday night. It’s a big series for the Dodgers, as it will mark the return of Clayton Kershaw. It’s also a chance for them to try and beat up on the Diamondbacks and close some of the 2.5 game lead the Giants have over them at the time of writing. At the same time, the Diamondbacks will be trying to play spoiler like they have successfully done in a few recent series, most lately in getting the series win against the Mariners this past weekend.
MLB
numberfire.com

Seth Beer in Diamondbacks' Tuesday lineup

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Seth Beer is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Beer is getting the nod in at first base while batting seventh in the order against Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin. Our models project Beer for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.3 RBI and 5.7...
MLB
fantasydata.com

Arizona Diamondbacks Roster

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Ketel Marte isn't starting for a Friday matchup with the Houston Astros and right-hander Brandon Bielak. The veteran is batting .323 with a .384 on-base percentage, 12 home runs, and a stolen base in 315 plate appearances this season. He'll get the day off with Jake McCarthy hitting ninth and starting in center field instead. In 33 plate appearances for the Diamondbacks this season, McCarthy is hitting .214 with a .313 on-base percentage and a stolen base. You're probably better off looking elsewhere for streaming help on Friday.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Humberto Castellanos: No-decision Saturday

Castellanos didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Astros after allowing three runs on eight hits and a walk while fanning three across five innings. Castellanos has started in each of his last five outings but hasn't looked very good, and he has given up at least three runs in each of his last three appearances while failing to complete six frames each time. He's not expected to pitch deep into games and hasn't looked dominant by any means, so his upside should be matchup-dependent the rest of the way.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Kole Calhoun: Homers in return

Calhoun went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two walks Friday in a loss to the Astros. The veteran outfielder was activated from the injured list earlier Friday after missing over a month with a hamstring strain. He broke a scoreless tie with his solo shot in the sixth inning and also drew two free passes. It has been an injury-plagued season for Calhoun, who has been limited to 37 games and 145 plate appearances. He has only four homers on the campaign, putting into serious peril his streak of seven straight seasons with double-digit long balls.
MLB
azsnakepit.com

Diamondbacks Late Inning Bullpen Meltdowns

We’ve all talked about the bullpen issues for the Diamondbacks ad nauseam. Most of us intuitively know that the relievers have been the main culprits in contributing to late inning losses, or close games turning into blowouts. The hitting and defense have played a role too. But I wanted to highlight some simple to understand stats that really show pretty clearly just how horribly relievers have performed when they were needed most.
MLB
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Breaks up Bumgarner's no-hit bid

Altuve went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk against the Diamondbacks in a 4-3 win Friday. For 5.2 frames Friday, Arizona starter Madison Bumgarner held Houston without a hit. Altuve ended the no-hit bid and gave Houston its first lead with a two-run shot to left field. The long ball extended Altuve's personal hitting streak to six games, during which he has gone 9-for-21 while scoring nine runs.
MLB
numberfire.com

Henry Ramos starting for Diamondbacks Monday

The Arizona Diamondbacks listed Henry Ramos as their starter in right field for Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Ramos will bat seventh and cover right field, while Pavin Smith moves to first base, and Christian Walker takes the night off. Ramos has a $2,300 salary on FanDuel for tonight's...
MLB
numberfire.com

Christian Walker sitting Monday for Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks did not list Christian Walker in their lineup for Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Walker will sit out Monday's game while Pavin Smith covers first base and Henry Ramos steps into right field and bats seventh. Walker is projected to make 36 more plate appearances this...
MLB
chatsports.com

Braves vs Diamondbacks game thread

The Atlanta Braves will try to make it three straight wins Tuesday night when they continue their series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Atlanta took the opener Monday 11-4 and picked up a game on the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East race. Jesse Chavez will get the start for the Braves in what will likely be a bullpen game. The Diamondbacks will go with righty Luke Weaver.
MLB
nbcsportsedge.com

MLB K Props, September 17th: Madison Bumgarner and Vince Velasquez O/U

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Madison Bumgarner O/U 4.5 Strikeouts vs. Astros. This line has yet to open at publishing...
MLB
azsnakepit.com

How High Will The Diamondbacks Bounce in 2022?

First, I tip my hat to Jack Sommers for activating my optimism. His most excellent piece showed that that in the last 52 years, when a team wins less than 35% it’s rare when they bounce above .500 in the next season. The 2021 Diamondbacks are a rare team, more rare than the 2004 Diamondbacks.
MLB

