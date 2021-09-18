Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Settles for no-decision

Bumgarner did not factor in the decision against Houston on Friday, pitching seven innings and allowing two runs on one hit and one walk while striking out three. Through five innings, Bumgarner held Houston without a hit, and the only baserunner against him came by way of a fielding error. The southpaw issued his first free pass with one out in the sixth, and Jose Altuve ended the no-hit bid two batters later with a two-run homer to left field. That was the only hit Bumgarner allowed, but it was enough to ruin his bid for his first win of September. Nonetheless, the start was a positive one for the veteran, who pitched over six innings and yielded fewer than four earned runs for the first time since Aug. 19. His next start is likely to come at home against Atlanta.