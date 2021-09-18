Japan's Kishida: Aim distribute COVID-19 drugs by year-end if elected PM

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese former foreign minister Fumio Kishida, a key contender to become prime minister, said on Saturday he would work to distribute COVID-19 medications by year-end if elected.

Speaking in a televised debate with three other candidates to lead the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Kishida also said he would focus on reducing socioeconomic gaps in a post-pandemic era.

The LDP leader becomes prime minister by virtue of the party’s majority in parliament’s lower house.