CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Japan's Kishida: Aim distribute COVID-19 drugs by year-end if elected PM

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fILP7_0c01Ox7V00

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese former foreign minister Fumio Kishida, a key contender to become prime minister, said on Saturday he would work to distribute COVID-19 medications by year-end if elected.

Speaking in a televised debate with three other candidates to lead the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Kishida also said he would focus on reducing socioeconomic gaps in a post-pandemic era.

The LDP leader becomes prime minister by virtue of the party’s majority in parliament’s lower house.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

India to export 8 million Covid-19 jabs in October

India will export eight million coronavirus vaccine jabs by the end of October after ending its ban on sending doses abroad, a top foreign ministry official said Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to resume exports at a meeting of leaders from the so-called Quad in Washington as India, Japan, Australia, and the US try to counter growing Chinese influence across the Asia-Pacific region. Foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters on Saturday that most of the eight million doses of the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine will be sent to Asia-Pacific countries. "This would be ready by the end of October. This is an immediate delivery, from the Quad into the Indo-Pacific region," Shringla told reporters.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Japan PM contenders support Taiwan's trade pact application

TOKYO (Reuters) - Candidates to become Japan’s next prime minister all said on Friday that they supported Taiwan’s application to join a trans-Pacific trade pact, echoing Japanese officials’ remarks about Taiwan’s shared values like democracy. In a debate on Friday, Fumio Kishida, one of the candidates, “welcomed” Taiwan’s application, and...
POLITICS
kfgo.com

Japan approaching end of COVID-19 emergency in most areas – health minister

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s COVID-19 infection situation is improving such that emergency conditions could soon be lifted in most parts of the country, the health minister said on Friday. Hospitalisation rates and patient bed availability will factor into whether the state of emergency prevailing over Tokyo and much of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Japan's leader says Olympics were 'symbol of global unity'

At a U.N. General Assembly meeting packed with global gloom, Japan s outgoing leader highlighted what he cast as a moment of inspiration: the Tokyo Olympics, controversially held in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.“While humanity has been faced with immeasurable hardships, the Tokyo 2020 Games proved to be a symbol of global unity among people around the world,” Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said as he began his speech Thursday.After the Games were delayed from their original 2020 date because of the pandemic, Japan deliberated for months about whether to hold them at all. Suga and the International Olympic...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fumio Kishida
kfgo.com

Japan pub-chain leader urges new PM to help eateries hit by COVID-19

TOKYO (Reuters) – Miki Watanabe, the chief executive of Japanese pub chain Watami, has urgent advice for the next prime minister: provide fair compensation for restaurants impacted by the COVID-19 restrictions on eateries. Watanabe, himself a former politician who spent six years in parliament, has a relationship with outgoing Prime...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Japan's PM Contender Kishida Says Won't Raise Sales Tax for a Decade

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan will not raise the sales tax for about a decade as imposing a higher levy on households at this time would cripple the pandemic-hit economy, Fumio Kishida, a key contender running in the ruling party leadership race, said on Saturday. "We won't raise the sales tax...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Covid 19#Liberal Democratic Party#Japanese#Ldp
mix929.com

Japan’s Noda, former gender equality minister, joins PM race

TOKYO (Reuters) – Seiko Noda, a Japanese former minister for gender equality, announced on Thursday she is running to replace Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and become the nation’s first female leader. Noda, considered a long shot, has been a consistent voice urging Japan to address its declining birthrate and fast-ageing...
POLITICS
kfgo.com

Japan LDP’s Ishiba formally announces support for PM contender Kono

TOKYO (Reuters) – Shigeru Ishiba, a heavyweight politician of Japan’s ruling party, formally announced on Wednesday that he would not run for the party’s leadership race, throwing his support instead behind Taro Kono, a top contender to become the next prime minister. There had been some speculation the former defence...
POLITICS
The Spokesman-Review

U.S. trails its peers in first COVID-19 shots after Japan’s surge

The U.S. is now last among the world’s most powerful democracies when it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations, squandering an early lead and plentiful supplies, as it was surpassed by Japan’s steady progress in rolling out shots. Japan, which started its mass vaccination program in April, has given a first dose...
U.S. POLITICS
industryglobalnews24.com

Contamination found in Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine in Japan

Foreign material found in five unused vials of Pfizer. Three cities in the country are requesting Pfizer to analyze the vaccines. Contamination has been found in five unused vials of Pfizer Inc.’s Coronavirus vaccine. The contamination is found in vials in two cities near Tokyo and one vial in Osaka Prefecture, as informed by the local government on....
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

Japan's Q3 growth forecast more than halved on COVID-19 impact

TOKYO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Japan's export-reliant economy will grow at less than half the pace in the current quarter than thought just one month ago, held back by local coronavirus outbreaks and the impact from the pandemic abroad, a Reuters poll found. But economists said the world's third-largest economy...
BUSINESS
Gazette

Japan PM contender Kishida aims to boost security with China in mind

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan must counter neighbouring China's assertiveness by beefing up the coast guard and improving its coordination with the military, Fumio Kishida, a contender to head the ruling party and become the next prime minister, said on Monday. Only lawmakers and grassroots members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party...
POLITICS
FXStreet.com

Japan PM Contender Kishida: Have to raise incomes and wages

“Have to raise incomes and wages in as wide range of sectors and regions as possible,” said Japan’s Prime Minister Contender, also the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) member, Fumio Kishida during early Monday. “No mistake that past policies brought growth to japan's economy, but at the same time disparities widened,”...
ASIA
AFP

Chinese jets fly near Taiwan as Beijing opposes island's trade deal bid

China voiced opposition on Thursday to Taiwan joining a major trans-Pacific trade deal as it flew 24 planes including two nuclear-capable bombers into the self-ruled island's air defence zone, the biggest incursion in weeks, Taiwanese officials said. On the same day, Taiwanese officials said 24 Chinese planes -- including 18 fighter jets and two nuclear-capable bombers -- crossed into the island's air defence identification zone.
POLITICS
Reuters

Quad leaders press for free Indo-Pacific, with wary eye on China

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Leaders of the United States, Japan, India and Australia vowed on Friday to pursue a free and open Indo-Pacific region "undaunted by coercion" at their first in-person summit, which presented a united front amid shared concerns about China. The two-hour meeting at the White House...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Brazil's fully vaccinated health minister who tested positive for COVID-19 gave protesters the middle finger as he departed UN after meeting with UK PM Boris Johnson

Brazil's Minister of Health, who tested positive for COVID-19 while attending a United Nations conference in New York City, was seen on video giving protesters the middle finger after meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and staying at the same hotel as Joe Biden. Brazilian journalist Raquel Krähenbühl tweeted...
WORLD
investing.com

Factbox-Key economic policy stances of candidates to be Japan's next PM

(Reuters) -Japan will find out who is replacing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Sept. 29, when the ruling party chooses a new leader, with vaccine minister Taro Kono reckoned to be the frontrunner in the race. The four candidates for leadership of the Liberal Democratic Party opened their campaigns on...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

188K+
Followers
212K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy