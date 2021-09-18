CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football 2 Night Week #4 Part 1

kq2.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures today were slightly above average with highs in the mid 80s. Most of today was dry and sunny, but a weak cold front will move through late this afternoon into this evening giving us the chance for a few isolated showers and storms. Conditions will stay comfortable this weekend with highs in the mid 80s on Saturday and upper 80s on Sunday. Temperatures will start off above average on Monday before a cold front moves through. That front will give us additional rain chances Monday night and some much more fall like temperatures through the rest of the week.

www.kq2.com

cbs7.com

Friday Night Football Week 5

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - High school football has arrived!. Find all of tonight’s scores here. You’ll be able to catch all of the scores and highlights on CBS7 News at 10, the CBS7 Facebook page and here on CBS7.com.
ODESSA, TX
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Cold Front Passes Soon

CHICAGO (CBS) — A fast-moving cold front will cross the area around midnight, with scattered showers Friday night as the front passes. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, rain arrives after dark and is gone by daybreak Saturday. Temperatures will drop to a low of about 51 overnight. (Credit: CBS) A sunny start to Saturday, with scattered clouds in the afternoon, and a cool breeze out of the west/northwest. It will stay cool, with a high around 70. (Credit: CBS) Warming by Sunday, with highs back in the upper 70s. (Credit: CBS)
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Item

FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE: Follow week 5 of the high school football season

Week five of the 2021 high school football season in the Susquehanna Valley gets under way tonight with eight games. Kickoff at all games is scheduled for 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted. Tonight's schedule. Milton at Central Mountain. Central Columbia at Danville. Shikellamy at Jersey Shore. Lewisburg at Midd-West. Shamokin...
DANVILLE, PA
kniakrls.com

Football Friday Night Feature – Week Five – Recruiting

Since the inception of this show, many of the stars you hear on the radio dial on Friday nights have gone on to play at the college level. Andrew Schneider puts the spotlight on recruiting, and how the process has played out for our local athletes on this week’s Football Friday Night Feature.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WALB 10

Week 6: Friday night football scores and schedules

SOUTH Ga. (WALB) - This week, Titletown is home to one of the biggest high school football rivalries in the country. A game that is circled on the calendar every year and for some, a win in this game is more important than a state championship. Of course, we’re talking about the Winnersville Classic. In Valdosta, you either grow up a Viking or a Wildcat. It’s a matchup that Lowndes has taken each of the past four years, so Valdosta, under first-year man Shelton Felton, is looking to turn the tides. And there is a lot of emotion in this game, making it our Week 6 Game of the Week.
HIGH SCHOOL
FOX Carolina

Friday Night Blitz: High School Football Week 5 2021

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - It's another week of high school football tonight. Teams are back in action for Week Five across the Upstate. Tune into Friday Night Blitz at 10:30 and on FoxCarolina.com to cover the highlights. Our Game of the week is Hanna vs. Westside. Tune in at...
WLOX

Friday Night Football Showdown (09/24/2021) - Part One

Highlights from D'Iberville, Gulfport, Poplarville, and Bay. Friday Night Football Showdown - Top plays of the night (09/24/2021) Our top 3 plays from September 24, 2021. 428 teams showed up to play in what has been called the "greatest amateur team tournament in Mississippi." David Elliott, Michael Dugan debate Saints...
GULFPORT, MS
KTVL

Friday Night Football Fall 2021 Week 4 Part 1

News 10's Carmine Gemei and Tyler Myerly and The Mail Tribune Sports Editor Kris Henry break down Week 4 of high school football. They bring us highlights of Lakeridge at South Medford, North Medford at Liberty, Shasta at Grants Pass, and Crater at Springfield along with scores from our area.
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Friday Night Football Fall 2021 Week 4 Part 3

Tyler, Kris and Carmine bring us their Play of the Week, Player of the Week, and Big Hit of the Week from Week 4 of High School Football!. Tyler, Kris and Carmine bring us their Play of the Week, Player of the Week, and Big Hit of the Week from Week 4 of High School Football!
FOOTBALL
KTVL

Friday Night Football Fall 2021 Week 4 Part 2

News 10's Tyler Myerly brings us highlights from two big games in the Rogue Valley: Marist Catholic at Cascade Christian and Churchill at Ashland. News 10's Tyler Myerly brings us highlights from two big games in the Rogue Valley: Marist Catholic at Cascade Christian and Churchill at Ashland.
ASHLAND, OR
kq2.com

East Buchanan edges out West Platte

(WESTON, Mo) Two undefeated teams went head-to-head in Weston on Friday. The East Buchanan Bulldogs hosted the West Platte Blue Jays. Blue Jays went into the halftime break with the lead, but the Bulldogs able to stay close and edge out the victory 21-20. East Buchanan (5-0) stays undefeated and...
WESTON, MO
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Nice Saturday Morning Followed By Afternoon Showers

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Don’ let the quiet start to the day fool you South Florida, another round of storms will be developing this afternoon along the coast and then move slowly inland. Realtime Doppler was tracking a few showers and storms early this morning in the Keys but for the most part the activity has stayed of the coast. As things heat up today the sea breeze will develop and move inland, triggering showers and storms as it does. Without any significant breeze that means these storms will be slow to move through and out of the area, minor flooding...
MIAMI, FL
Rathdrum (ID) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Rathdrum

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Rathdrum: Saturday, September 25: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Sunday, September 26: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight; Monday, September 27: Light Rain Likely; Tuesday, September 28: Rain
RATHDRUM, ID
kq2.com

Mid-Buchanan stays undefeated

(Faucett, Mo) Mid-Buchanan went into week 5 with a perfect 4-0 record, and on Friday they hosted North Platte who is still looking for their first win of the season. This game was all Dragons as they cruise to victory 62 to 6. Mid-Buchanan (5-0) will travel to Hamilton (4-1)...
FAUCETT, MO
kq2.com

Savannah tops Benton

(SAVANNAH, Mo) Savannah hosted the Benton Cardinals on Friday. 2nd quarter Savannah goes up by two possessions, and Cardinals driving the field with minutes left in the half, But Savannah's Truman Bodenhausen picks it off in the end zone to ensure a lead at halftime. Second half was all Savannah...
SAVANNAH, MO

