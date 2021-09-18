Football 2 Night Week #4 Part 1

SOUTH Ga. (WALB) - This week, Titletown is home to one of the biggest high school football rivalries in the country. A game that is circled on the calendar every year and for some, a win in this game is more important than a state championship. Of course, we’re talking about the Winnersville Classic. In Valdosta, you either grow up a Viking or a Wildcat. It’s a matchup that Lowndes has taken each of the past four years, so Valdosta, under first-year man Shelton Felton, is looking to turn the tides. And there is a lot of emotion in this game, making it our Week 6 Game of the Week.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 22 HOURS AGO