Twin Falls, ID

Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

By TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls Times-News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJEROME – Twin Falls defeated host Jerome in the Great Basin Conference game. The Bruins held a 21-7 lead at the half game. Both teams had three turn-overs in the first half. The Bruins finished with 236 total yards (120 passing /116 rushing) and the Tigers 216 total yards (127 passing /89 rushing). Twin Falls sophomore Wyatt Solosabal finished with six carries for 49 yards and scored on a 2-yard run and junior James Noorlander had 14 rushes for 55 yards and also scored on a 2-yard run. Twin Falls senior quarterback Andy Geilman was 10-for-14 and 123 yards with a score on a 28-yard toss to senior Teagen Severe.

