Leitchfield, KY

Leitchfield artist tattoos 'Arrow' star

By MATT LASLEY EDITOR
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor pop culture fans, comic and toy conventions are a time to indulge in their hobbies and, if they are lucky, potentially meet some of their favorite celebrities. Sometimes those meetings happen in the most unexpected ways, as was the case this past Saturday when Leitchfield tattoo artist Rhonda Frank — while set up in the Lexington Comic & Toy Convention booth she rented alongside Otha King to provide tattoos to attendees — was approached by an assistant of Stephen Amell, the Canadian actor who played the leading role of Oliver Queen/the Green Arrow in The CW’s long-running, DC Comics-based Arrow series, about setting up an appointment for the actor to get a tattoo.

