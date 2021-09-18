CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clay, AL

Clay-Chalkville blows out Minor to stay undefeated

By Bobby Mathews
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 7 days ago

By Britney Bailey, for The Tribune

CLAY – The Clay-Chalkville Cougars stayed undefeated on Friday night, September 17, 2021, dealing the Minor Tigers a 50-7 loss.

Ed Osley (22) and the Clay-Chalkville Cougars swept past Minor, 50-7 on Friday night, September 17, 2021. (Photo by Ron Burkett)

Minor started things off first going up 7-0 on their first possession of the game, but the Cougars didn’t wait long to respond. The usual suspect of the Cougar run game, Edward Osley, pushed the Clay-Chalkville downfield to open up for Khalib Johnson to hit Marquarius White for a 27-yard touchdown pass to put the Cougars 7-6 after a failed 2-point conversion in the first.

Johnson would find Jaylen Mbakwe early in the second quarter for 34 yards, but would lose five on an offensive penalty for an ineligible receiver downfield.

Osley showed up to make up for it, pushing the Cougars down to the Tigers’ 12-yard line which led to a 17-yard touchdown pass to Nate Owens but would be called back once again for an ineligible receiver. The Cougars recovered, and Osley would find the endzone on a 13-yard run to give the Cougars their first lead of the game after a successful 2-point conversion, 14-7. Osley put up yet another touchdown shortly after on an explosive 48-yard run and added insult to injury with a 2-point conversion run, extending the Cougar lead to 28-7 at the half.

The Cougar defense was all gas for the remainder of the game, holding Minor to 133 total offensive yards on the night. The third quarter would remain in the Cougars’ hands, with a Johnson to Osley 14-yarder after a lengthy 6 minute possession to make it 34-7 after an unsuccessful conversion. Mario Craver would cap off the 3rd with a 16-yard touchdown pass from Johnson, with a 2-point conversion run from Rodrekus Johnson to sit the Cougars at a comfortable 35-point lead at 42-7.

Rodrekus Johnson would rear his head again in the fourth quarter with a 54-yard run, breaking tackles and taking names to tack on 6 for the Cougars. Another successful Cougar 2-point conversion would solidify the score 50-7.

Clay-Chalkville head coach Drew Gilmer believes that his Cougars can hold onto this momentum and carry it into the second half of the season.

“Hopefully we can build on it,” Gilmer said. “We’re going into an off week, we gotta get some people healthy, clean up some little things we need to clean up, kinda evaluate ourselves and get ready for the second half of the season.”

The Cougars will begin the second half of the season in conference play at home against the Jackson-Olin Mustangs October 1st at 7 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
The Trussville Tribune

Hewitt-Trussville runs past Huffman

By Bobby Mathews, sports editor TRUSSVILLE — By the time sophomore wide receiver Kadarius Barnes scored with 11:54 left in the game, it was academic; Hewitt-Trussville (5-1, 2-1) beat Huffman (1-5, 0-3) all over the field here on Friday night, dealing the Vikings a 60-19 loss. On this night, the Hewitt-Trussville offense clicked, and so […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Shots fired during high school football game

By Carol Robinson BIRMINGHAM — Gunfire outside a high school football stadium shuts outside down homecoming game during overtime on Friday, September 24, around 9:30 p.m. Fairfield High Preparatory School was hosting their homecoming game against Jackson Olin High School when shots rang out. Both teams were rushed to their designated field houses, but after […]
FAIRFIELD, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Leeds rolls over West Morgan on the road

By David Elwell, The Decatur Daily TRINITY — A Green Wave invaded the West Morgan area Friday night. When it finally moved on, the No. 4-ranked team in Class 5A took home a 37-13 victory. The undefeated Leeds Green Wave (6-0) showed why they are one of the top teams in the state in Class […]
LEEDS, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Clay, AL
Local
Alabama Football
The Trussville Tribune

Hewitt-Trussville cross country posts Huntsville results

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Hewitt-Trussville Cross Country traveled to Huntsville on Saturday, September 18, 2021 for The Southern Showcase. The girls’ team placed 21st out of 31 teams. The boys team placed 25th out of 32 teams. Kylee Sisk was the top finisher for the Huskies in the Girls Championship Division race […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Osley named Tribune Player of the Week

By Bobby Mathews, sports editor CLAY — When Clay-Chalkville’s Ed Osley gets going, he’s extremely hard to catch. Minor High School found that out on September 17, 2021, when Osley and the Cougars laid a 50-7 beating on them. Osley ran for 221 yards and three scores. It was the third time in 5 games […]
CLAY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Center Point named Tribune Team of the Week

By Bobby Mathews, sports editor CENTER POINT — The Eagles (3-2) are flying high after dealing Moody (3-2) a stunning 40-11 defeat on Friday, September 17, 2021. Powered by the running of Troy Bruce Jr. and the dual threat of quarterback Jabari Collier, the Eagles have begun righting the ship of their season after a […]
CENTER POINT, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Tribune Clay#Tigers#The Jackson Olin Mustangs
The Trussville Tribune

Hewitt-Trussville, Leeds volleyball teams to honor seniors at September 20 matches

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Two local volleyball programs honor their seniors prior to their respective matches for senior night tonight , September 20, 2021. The Huskies will recognize three seniors: Zoe Walker, Kumani Galloway and Chrischandria James. James, who had 11 kills against Mortimer Jordan and 9 against Springville in the finals […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Hunter Osborne collecting loads of scholarship offers

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Junior defensive end Hunter Osborne has seen his recruiting stock skyrocket in recent weeks, garnering football scholarship offers from a plethora of major FBS schools. This is a continuation from a sophomore season that saw Osborne record 34 tackles and two tackles for a loss. Prior to the […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy