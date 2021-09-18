CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana commit Kaden Huot dazzles in record-breaking outing at Wa-Griz as No. 5 Helena High beats Missoula Hellgate

By FRANK GOGOLA Missoulian
Independent Record
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMISSOULA — As Kaden Huot escaped what seemed like a sure sack attempt and rolled to his right, he lowered his shoulder and blasted a defender as he crossed the goal line. The Helena High quarterback showed toughness and determination on that play in Washington-Grizzly Stadium, something that’ll be appreciated by Bobby Hauck, his future coach with the Montana Grizzlies. Hauck may be more excited by the arm, accuracy and decision making Huot showed in breaking Helena’s single-game records for total touchdowns and touchdown passes.

