Montana commit Kaden Huot dazzles in record-breaking outing at Wa-Griz as No. 5 Helena High beats Missoula Hellgate

MISSOULA — Matt Shotwell can still remember following along with Cal Poly’s victory at Montana in 2005 from his home in California. Shotwell, a fourth-year starting linebacker for the Mustangs, was 7 when his oldest brother starred for the Cal Poly team that upset the Griz that year in its first-ever trip to the playoffs, ending an 0-10 start to the series against UM. He’d later make a trip to Missoula in 2009 to watch his two older brothers play the Griz, albeit in a defeat while enduring 25-degree temperatures.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO