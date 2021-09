The Richmond School Board on Monday had its first public discussion about state accountability test scores that Superintendent Jason Kamras has called “heartbreaking.”. All students in the district, according to state data, saw sharp drops in the number of students proficient in reading, math and science. In math, all students saw a 24% drop in the number of students passing the math Standards of Learning tests. In reading, 47% of all students who took the state test are reading at a proficient level, down from 56% in the 2018-19 school year, the last time the test was taken due to the coronavirus pandemic that shuttered school buildings and in-person testing opportunities.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 11 DAYS AGO