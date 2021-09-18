CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariners shrug off bad vibes, triumph 6-2

By Connor Donovan
Lookout Landing
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m going to be real with you all: the 48 hours or so leading up to first pitch tonight were the lowest I’d been on the Mariners all season. Faceplanting against the Diamondbacks was bad enough, but Wednesday’s fate of missing a walkoff by a foot and then getting stomped in Manfredball to seal a second series loss against a direct Wild Card competitor? With an off day to stew over it? Absolutely cursed vibes. Whether it was many flushing faint playoff hopes down the drain, a Midwest time zone game throwing people off, or a combination of both, the energy surrounding tonight’s game was tepid at best going in, and a flat top of the first from the offense against Jon Heasley - in his Major League debut - combined with Whit Merrifield and Nicky Lopez grinding out sixteen pitches from Chris Flexen before Salvador Pérez made not one, but two outs didn’t inspire confidence early.

www.lookoutlanding.com

