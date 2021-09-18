CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lolley's Kickoff: Steelers ready for rocking home opener tomorrow

By DK Pittsburgh Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Steelers had a few thousand fans in the stands at times during their games in 2020. They had a crowd of just over 45,000 at Heinz Field for their preseason game Aug. 21 against the Lions. None of that figures to come close to the expectation of what's going...

Ben Roethlisberger
The Speed Option: Buffalo Bills open 2021 season at home vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Buffalo Bills will open their 2021 season at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a rematch of one of last season’s marquee matchups. The Steelers started the season very hot, going 11-0 until losing their first game in Week 12 to the Washington Football Team. The Bills would hand them their second loss the following week after the first of Taron Johnson’s game-changing interception returns for touchdowns. The Steelers finished out the season at 12-4 and won the AFC North. Their season ended in the Wild Card round at the hands of their division foe, the Cleveland Browns.
Steelers Open Week 2 As 6-Point Consensus Home Favorites Over Raiders

The Pittsburgh Steelers will look to remain perfect in Week 2 by beating the (1-0) Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Heinz Field. Not surprisingly, the Steelers opened Week 2 on Tuesday as 6-point consensus home favorites over the Raiders, according vegasinsider.com. That line has now shrunk to 5.5-points at the time of this post, however.
Steelers Spin: Ready To Rumble

Let’s get ready to rumble! It’s the launch of the 2021 National Football League season for the Pittsburgh Steelers with an AFC Conference Championship worthy opening game against the Buffalo Bills. Let’s hope the rumble…doesn’t turn into a stampede. As in the buffalo variety. The Buffalo Bills are a team...
Steelers Nation packs Heinz Field for home opener

Steelers Nation packed into Heinz Field and the North Shore for the home opener against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday. It was the first time in almost two years a full capacity crowd was at Heinz Field. "After COVID-19 and everything, it was a really difficult year for us last...
Steelers vs. Raiders: Pittsburgh disappoints in home opener

The Pittsburgh Steelers drop the home opener against the Las Vegas Raiders, and injuries weren’t the only thing wrong with the team. The Pittsburgh Steelers‘ offensive performance against the Buffalo Bills during Week 1 was surprising, to say the least, but the Steelers appear to have left their explosive offense in Buffalo, as they could not convert many long-ball plays against a poor Las Vegas Raiders secondary.
Lolley: Steelers defense struts its nastiness in win over Bills

Mike Tomlin isn't one to brag about his team, choosing instead to let its play speak for itself. On this day, after the Steelers beat the Bills here at Highmark Stadium, 23-16, in their regular season opener, Tomlin was in an uncharacteristically good mood. His defense had just done a...
Clarks Lead Singer, Scott Blasey To Sing National Anthem at Steelers Home Opener

(Pittsburgh, Pa.) Scott Blasey, lead singer of the Clarks, announced on Twitter that he will be singing the national anthem at the Steelers home opener this Sunday. as the Steelers will host the Las Vegas Raiders. Blasey stated on his Twitter Page “Thank you steelers for the opportunity. I’m grateful...
Home Opener Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well. One game down, 16 more to go. The Pittsburgh Steelers got a big Week One win against the Buffalo Bills. They’ll look to go 2-0 Sunday afternoon in their home opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. Heinz Field will be a loud one with a fully capacity crowd for the first time since 2019.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Football
Sports
Tailgating traditions return, as Steelers welcome back capacity crowd for home opener

Dale Yakish’s truck was idle in 2020. Mr. Yakish, of Wexford, estimates that he has had a big black truck with a Steelers logo on its side for around 20 years now. On Sundays in the fall, he drives it down to the North Shore, parks it in the Gold Lot and hosts a tailgate. With the COVID-19 pandemic limiting fan attendance at Heinz Field for Steelers games last season, though, Mr. Yakish’s truck sat idle at home.
‘We’re Ready To Go’: Steelers Fans Thrilled At The Chance To Tailgate, Watch Home Game At Heinz Field

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — On the day of the Steelers’ first fully in-person home game since 2019, the fans were back at Heinz Field and ready to cheer on the black and gold in traditional fashion. KDKA heard from the fans who say they missed the game-day atmosphere. “You gotta enjoy yourself when the first time the steelers come back after COVID,” said Sean Coles from North Versailles. “I’m so excited, the atmosphere is going to be crazy,” said Olivia Elk of Pittsburgh. After a year-off of early mornings, friends, and tailgating, the Steelers faithful packed the North Shore ready to party long before kickoff. “It feels great,” said Ben Solich of Mars, Pennsylvania. “We had to dust off the old tailgate gear but everything is coming together. A little rusty but we’re ready to go.” Not everybody was headed inside the stadium for the game but said the atmosphere and nostalgia made them come.
Bills Fall To Steelers In Home Opening Game

ORCHARD PARK – The Buffalo Bills fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers 23-16 in their home opening game on Sunday in Orchard Park. Here are a list of the notable game notes from today’s game:. The Bills lost their first season opener since 2018 (at Baltimore) Tyler Bass connected on three...
Injuries to T.J. Watt, Tyson Alualu hamper Steelers in loss to Raiders in home opener

There was nothing bizarre or ridiculously strange about the Steelers losing yet another game to the Raiders, no matter if they hail from Oakland or Las Vegas. In fact, it was very simple. The Steelers began the day minus two starters on defense, lost two more in the first half and finished the afternoon watching Derek Carr look like the Mad Bomber himself, Daryl Lamonica.
Ready for one rocking home opener today

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers had a few thousand in the stands at times during their games in 2020. They had a crowd of just over 45,000 at Heinz Field for their preseason game Aug. 21 against the Lions. None of that figures to come close to the expectation of what’s...
