Watch: Louisville LB Jaylin Alderman Scores Game-Winning Pick Six vs. UCF

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - What a wild way to end a college football game.

With just 25 seconds remaining in Friday night's Louisville-UCF game, and the score tied at 35, Cardinals quarterback Malik Cunningham threw a pass intended for wide receiver Braden Smith.

Instead, the ball was batted at the line of scrimmage, and was intercepted by Knights defensive lineman Tre'mon Morris-Brash. The play set UCF up on Louisville's 41-yard line, and all seemed lost for the Cardinals.

Cue Jaylin Alderman.

The true freshman inside linebacker, playing his first snap of the night after starter Monty Montgomery went down with an injury, made the play of the night for the Cardinals.

On the first play after the interception, with 13 seconds left, UCF opted to pass. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw a ball over the middle intended for wide receiver Amari Johnson, but it bounced out of his hands, and into the arms of Alderman.

The Valdosta, Ga. native then ran 66 yards up the right sideline, for the what would end up being the game-winning pick six, giving Louisville a crucial 42-35 victory.

"The reason why he gets to get into game is because he is as smart as any one of our linebackers," head coach Scott Satterfield said after the game. "He's a true freshman, but he studies everything and he just knows what to do when you put him in.

"That was a little bit different circumstance because we're in prevent mode. They got the ball right there and you don't want to give up a touchdown. But, that's why he went in because we felt like he knew what to do in that scenario."

Take a look at the game-winning play below, as well as the radio call from longtime Louisville play-by-play announcer Paul Rogers:

Louisville will be back action next weekend for their ACC opener against Florida State at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. Kickoff against the Seminoles is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 25 at 3:30 p.m. EST on ESPN2.

(Photo of Jaylin Alderman via University of Louisville Athletics)

