Agriculture

Herbs and tomatoes

By Donna Frawley
Midland Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have ever looked through a seed catalog, you have seen a wide variety of tomato types. In the most recent Burpee catalog, there are over 10 pages of tomatoes! There are: early varieties, late varieties, red, orange, yellow, purple and white varieties or a combination of these colors, large and small, there are round, pear shaped and oblong, there are heirloom and hybrids. There are some that are good in salads and others that do best in sauce. Whatever your preferences, there is a tomato to fit the bill.

