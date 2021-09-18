CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, KS

Injury, second quarter, costly to Railers

Newton Kansan
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe highlights — Maize: Avery Johnson 13-28-1 passing, 286 yards, three touchdowns, 83 yards rushing, three touchdowns; Deashaun Carter 95 yards rushing, one touchdown; Bryce Cohoon 142 yards receiving, two touchdowns; Cole Segraves 2 field goals, 45 long; 48.3 yard punt average. Newton: Colby Gomez 8-21-3 passing, 1 touchdown; Dellen Claassen 7-15-0 passing, 42 yards, all in second half; James Hulse 87 yards rushing, most coming in second half; Isaac Klug 44 yards rushing, 24 yards receiving; Jake Schmidt 61 yards receiving, 1 touchdown.

