CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spearfish, SD

Spearfish roundabout features huge stainless steel sculpture

midfloridanewspapers.com
 7 days ago

SPEARFISH, S.D. (AP) — As the work on the Jackson Boulevard improvement project comes to a close, one major finishing touch was added to the roundabout at the intersection at Jackson Boulevard and Ames Street. “I feel real fortunate because I always get to put the frosting on the cake,”...

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Comments / 0

Related
homecrux.com

SimpleReal Introduces First Collapsible Stainless Steel Cookware for Camping

Camping and hiking are always fun but if you are planning to go off-road you might not find eateries everywhere. The safer plan would be to carry your own containers and food items. But carrying groceries to camping poses a whole different set of challenges. It is really tiring to carry those heavy steel utensils while trekking. Moreover, it becomes difficult for you to accommodate cookware in your backpacks. This is where SimpleReal comes in with the introduction of the first collapsible stainless steel cookware ever.
kotatv.com

“The Hive” officially introduced to the city of Spearfish

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KOTA) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in Spearfish Wednesday evening to officially unveil and dedicate the town’s newest sculpture, which now serves as a gateway to the Black Hills State University campus. “The Hive” sculpture was created by legendary South Dakota artist Dale Lamphere and represents an...
SPEARFISH, SD
shop-eat-surf.com

Igloo Launches New Stainless Steel Drinkware Collection

Today, Igloo launched its brand-new collection of affordable, high-quality stainless steel drinkware, building upon its 74-year history of creating hydration products enjoyed by millions of people everywhere. Designed with advanced temperature retention and features, Igloo’s Drinkware Collection is available now in a variety of colors, capacities and styles — including bottles, tumblers, a mug, a sports jug and Coolmate™ can coolers — exclusively on igloocoolers.com/drinkware.
LIFESTYLE
KWQC

Riverssance featured artist: David Zahn sculptures

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Riverssance Festival of Fine Art is celebrating its 33rd year as the premier fine arts festival of the Quad Cities, showcasing over 70 of the top artists throughout the greater Midwest. One of those artists is sculptor, David Zahn. Watch the interview with Zahn to learn more...
DAVENPORT, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spearfish, SD
Spearfish, SD
Entertainment
KELOLAND TV

Fall colors at the Spearfish Canyon are emerging

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — Another iconic part of autumn, the bright red and golden leaves. Each year, Spearfish Canyon becomes a popular spot to check out the vibrant colors. Whether you’re out hiking or driving in a car, you won’t want to miss the change in seasons. Yellows, oranges, and...
SPEARFISH, SD
cattime.com

The Best Stainless Steel Cat Water Fountains

We all want our cats to be happy and healthy, which is why we try to ensure that their drinking water is always fresh. The easiest way to do that is with a stainless steel cat water fountain. This simple device keeps water moving to slow the growth of nasty bacteria that would otherwise threaten the health of our cats. It's clearly a powerful product, so we decided to find the best of the best. In our search, we considered four important questions: Is it effective at keeping water fresh? Is it low-noise to help our nervous kitties relax while they drink? Is it easy to clean and maintain? Is the price fair? The fountain that bubbled to the top was the option from ORSDA, which proved super easy to clean and came at the right price. We also loved how quiet it was while operating, so our timid cats felt at ease. But if you want a really affordable option, we recommend the fountain from Wonder Creature. With three filters, a splash mat, and even some cleaning brushes, this option offered the best bang for our buck. There's a lot to consider, so read on for more of our in-depth reviews.
PETS
Black Hills Pioneer

Spearfish native promoted to colonel

SPEARFISH — BHSU graduate and Spearfish native, Stacy L (Trezona) Goodman was promoted to colonel in the United States Army Reserve Sept. 11 in a ceremony hosted by her husband, U.S. Army Col. (retired) Matthew Goodman. The new rank was attached by her mother, Kathy Standen, and her grandmother Marilyn Rosenau, both lifetime Spearfish residents.
SPEARFISH, SD
popville.com

About the “disappearance of the green sculpture”, an answer from Whitman-Walker Health and “an invitation to the community to submit suggestions for artists to feature their sculpture work at the corner of 14th and R Streets, NW”

Yinka Shonibare sculpture “Material (SG) I” courtesy Whitman-Walker Health. Ed. Note: Whitman-Walker Health are targeting “12-18 month stays for these rotating sculptures.”. “Dear PoPville,. I wanted to reach out regarding the piece on the removal the Yinka Shonibare sculpture outside of the LIZ building – and directly outside of The...
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roundabout#Stainless Steel#S D#Ap#Black Hills Pioneer
visitspearfish.com

Historic Homes in Spearfish

People from far and wide have called Spearfish home and that trend didn’t just begin a couple years or even a couple decades ago! Take look who’s claimed their home here back as far as the late 1800’s. This is intended to be a list of the properties in Spearfish, SD on the National Register of Historic Places. Authorized under the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966, the National Register is part of a national program to coordinate and support public and private efforts to identify, evaluate and protect our historic and archeological resources. These resources contribute to an understanding of the historical and cultural foundations of the nation.
LIFESTYLE
gizmochina.com

Deal: Get Xiaomi Custom Stainless Steel Mug for $12 (Retail Price $30)

Xiaomi Custom Stainless Steel Mug which generally retails for $30 is now available at AliExpress at a discounted price of $11.83 only. This is a limited stock offer. Xiaomi Custom Stainless Steel Mug at $11.83 @AliExpress. Xiaomi Custom Stainless Steel Mug. Key Features:. Customized stainless steel mug. Capacity : 400ml.
RETAIL
yourcentralvalley.com

Fall into autumn with these festive, cozy products

Fall is the perfect time to spruce things up with seasonal drink ideas, cozy scents, and dreamy wellness products. Check out the festive things below for a fabulous fall. Price: 25-ounce bag $35.00 ($1.40 / Ounce) Start your morning off right with Don Pablo Coffee’s bourbon-infused roast. Crafted in small...
SHOPPING
SPY

Fight the Cold and the Rain With One of The Best Camping Blankets

Camping gear is usually associated with outdoor adventures, hiking or weekends spent exploring nature. However, many of these items, such as camping blankets, are also extremely useful to have on hand in the trunk of your car or around the home. While some pieces of gear, such as compasses, maps and torches, can be replaced by these essential camping apps, we’re confident the best camping blankets will remain a handy necessity for years to come. Camping is extremely popular in the USA and having one of the best camping blankets in your armory of outdoor accessories is a must. It’s easy...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
World War II
BGR.com

5 Best Straight Razors 2021: Barber-approved, kits, more

Any man knows there is no closer shave than the one you get with a straight razor. Going to the barbershop and sitting down, chatting, and enjoying the atmosphere is an age-old tradition. If you’d prefer to not leave your own home, now you can get a super close shave with a straight razor kit. Trimming up your facial hair and beard with that kind of razor keeps your skin looking smooth and gets rid of all that stubble. Whether you’re cleaning up your neck, sideburns, or mustache, a straight razor can clear away hair in a flash. We’ve highlighted...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Only In Northern California

This Waterfront Lodge On Lake Shasta In Northern California Exudes Old World Charm

The largest reservoir in California, Lake Shasta offers pure bliss in the form of crystal blue waters and lush forest surroundings. Consisting of 30,000 acres and 370 miles of shoreline, there’s definitely plenty of space to stretch out and explore at this beloved lake! A stay at Tsasdi Resort, a stunning waterfront lodge, makes for […] The post This Waterfront Lodge On Lake Shasta In Northern California Exudes Old World Charm appeared first on Only In Your State.
TRAVEL
Rapid City Journal

'The Hive' swarms Spearfish roundabout

As the work on the Jackson Boulevard improvement project comes to a close, one major finishing touch was added to the roundabout at the intersection at Jackson Boulevard and Ames Street. “I feel real fortunate because I always get to put the frosting on the cake,” said Dale Lamphere, a...
SPEARFISH, SD
KEVN

“The Hive” officially introduced to the city of Spearfish

The market stays open year-round and will keep its regular Saturday and Wednesday hours from 8 am to 2 pm through October. A COVID-19 treatment is now limited around the nation. Updated: 5 hours ago. The COVID pandemic has left the nation with a magnitude of shortages, from hand sanitizer...
SPEARFISH, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy