Park City Wins Homecoming, Wasatch, South Summit Continue Win Streaks

High School football has crossed the halfway mark for this season, and schools across the Wasatch Back celebrated victories at home Friday during week 6. The Park City Miners celebrated homecoming Friday with a blowout victory against region opponent, the Highland Rams 41-6. The Miners started the scoring late in the first quarter, with a 7-yard rushing touchdown from Carson Tabaracci. In the second quarter, the Miners defense got a piece of the action with Miles Preston picking off the Rams and running the ball back for a 78-yard touchdown. That was the start of Highland’s turnover issues for the night. The Miners were able to take advantage of those mistakes, to win their homecoming game, 41-6.