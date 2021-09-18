Game Day Central: No. 9 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Everything you need to prepare for the Buckeyes and Golden Hurricane game can be found here:

Date: September 18, 2021

Where: Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)

Expected Weather: 85 degrees, sunny skies

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Television: FS1

Streaming: fuboTV (get a 7-day free trial)

Announcers: Tim Brando (play-by-play), Spencer Tillman (analyst)

Local Radio: Ohio State Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

Flagship: WBNS 97.1 The Fan

Announcers: Paul Keels (play-by-play), Jim Lachey (analyst), Matt Andrews (sideline reporter), Skip Mosic (pregame/halftime/postgame host and producer)

All-Time Series: Ohio State leads, 1-0

Last Meeting: Ohio State beat Tulsa 48-3 in 2016

THE COACHES

* Ryan Day

* At Ohio State: Third Season, Record: 24-3

* Overall: Same

* vs. Tulsa: 0-0

* Phillip Montgomery

* At Tulsa: Seventh Season, Record 31-42

* Overall: Same

* vs. Ohio State: 0-1

THE MATCHUP

Three Keys to Victory Against Tulsa: Coming Saturday at 11 a.m.

GAME DAY STATUS REPORT: Coming Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

GAME PREDICTION

NEWS, NOTES AND ANALYSIS

Is It Time To Panic About The Ohio State Defense?

Absent From First Two Games, Ohio State CB Sevyn Banks "Not Too Injured To Play"

