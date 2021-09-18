CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angela Bassett Receives Wax Figure & Fans Are Stunned By The Similarities

By Erika Marie
Cover picture for the articleShe is one of the most prolific entertainers in the industry and now, Angela Bassett has her own Madame Tussaud wax figure. The beloved actress has starred in films and television shows like Waiting To Exhale, American Horror Story, How Stella Got Her Groove Back, What's Love Got To With It, Black Panther, Malcolm X, The Rosa Parks Story, The Jacksons: An America Dream, and dozens of other features.

