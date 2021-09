Davidson 28, Shaw University 26

Missouri reached into Kansas to grab a commitment from four-star forward Aidan Shaw on Friday afternoon, adding a second member to a 2022 class that already included in-state guard Christian Jones. Shaw, who currently sits at No. 57 in the Rivals150, is the Tigers’ highest rated recruit in years and has the upside to develop into a star in Columbia. Below, Rivals.com has a look at what MU is getting and what the news means for the big picture.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 8 DAYS AGO