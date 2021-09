It is absolutely clear to me from the Holy Scriptures that Jesus is the answer to all life’s questions and needs. Sometimes it seems like life is one big puzzle without all the pieces, but when you look into the Word of God, you see Christ has all the answers you are looking for in this life and for the life to come. Now let’s look into God’s Word and see what He has to say to us about this all-important subject.

RELIGION ・ 8 DAYS AGO