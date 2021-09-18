CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

UCLA Study Suggests Nearly Half of LGBT Renters Behind on Rent Fear Eviction Within 2 Months

Santa Monica Mirror
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a recent UCLA study, nearly half of the LGBT renters in the United States who are behind on their payments fear the worst: eviction. In as quick as two months, LGBT renters fear they could be displaced, according to research released by the University of California-Los Angeles. Examining housing stability during the coronavirus pandemic, a brief compiled by the Williams Institute at University of California Los Angeles found that 19% of LGBT respondents said they are behind on rent, and 47% of fear eviction within the next two months.

smmirror.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
realtybiznews.com

Almost half of American renters fear they’ll never own a home

An alarming number of renters say they’re fearful that they’ll never be able to afford to buy a home in their lifetime, a new survey has found. The study by Lending Tree, an online loan marketplace, found that 48% of renters say they believe rising home prices and stagnant wages mean they’ll never become homeowners.
HOUSE RENT
WTVW

Indiana renters behind on payment worry about eviction

(MagnifyMoney) In late August 2021, the Supreme Court struck down the CDC’s eviction moratorium, putting millions of renters at risk of eviction despite COVID-19 cases inundating hospitals again, expanded unemployment benefits ending and the national unemployment rate sitting higher than its pre-pandemic levels. Indiana ranks #4 in highest percentage of...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
UPI News

Long-haul COVID-19 in kids typically ends within 3 months, study says

In kids and teens, symptoms of long COVID-19 rarely last more than 12 weeks, a new international study reports. The researchers also found that exposure to the highly contagious Delta variant did not result in more serious disease in children compared to earlier variants, and that most cases of COVID-19 were asymptomatic or mild.
KIDS
News4Jax.com

Study: Nearly half of new gun buyers are women

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As gun sales spiked during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, local gun stores are not only seeing that trend continue but also a shift in who’s buying them. “We’re having a lot of first-time gun buyers, and a lot of them are women that are...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Long Beach Post

The eviction moratorium is set to end this month; here’s what renters, landlords can expect

Some renters and property owners have expressed frustrations with the slow rate at which rental aid money has been rolling out. As local eviction moratoriums are set to end on Sept. 30, advocates for both landlords and renters say they should still apply for rent relief. The post The eviction moratorium is set to end this month; here’s what renters, landlords can expect appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
spectrumnews1.com

UCLA: 1 in 10 LGBT workers experienced discrimination at work

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A study announced Friday by the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law finds an estimated 46% of LGBT workers have experienced unfair treatment at work at some point in their lives, including being fired, not hired or harassed because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Cdc#The Supreme Court#Americans#Non Lgbt
Lake Oswego Review

Rent assistance lags as Oregon eviction wave looms

Tech woes, paperwork and staffing shortages plague the state as it works to distribute rental assistance dollars.A growing number of evictions statewide is causing concern for Oregon renters who are struggling to get the money they need to remain housed as the state tries to ramp up the pace at which it distributes federal dollars to keep people in their homes. More than $204 million in federal dollars is available to Oregon residents, but the state has approved just $38 million of that particular pot to reach just over 6,200 households in 2021, according to Oregon Housing and Community Services....
OREGON STATE
PLANetizen

One Quarter of Washington State Renters Fear Eviction

According to data "provided during a Sept. 8 update to the Washington State Economic and Revenue Forecast Council," one quarter of renters in Washington State fear eviction in the next two months, reports Aaron Kunkler. "Sen. Lynda Wilson said during the meeting that the state had only disbursed 11% of...
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
UCLA
azbigmedia.com

More than half of renters are looking for a new job because of housing costs

We surveyed more than a thousand renters about jobs, household expenses, housing costs, average rent and financial issues. This is what we found. Rising rent prices, financial woes and jobs in flux are just some of the pandemic pressures facing renters today. The pandemic has affected careers, influenced the housing market and changed American households. Renters are shifting their financial management strategies accordingly.
HOUSE RENT
rand.org

Renters' Last Chance for Pandemic Aid Before Evictions Resume

The pandemic has battered Los Angeles renters, and a new wave of pain is coming: The state's moratorium on evictions is ending September 30. But this housing crisis doesn't have to turn into a new homelessness crisis. Californians with incomes below 80% of their area's median are eligible to receive...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tufts Daily

Mass. renters struggle to receive rental assistance, face evictions as national eviction moratorium ends

In response to the Supreme Court’s blocking President Joe Biden’s order to extend the national eviction moratorium issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some local municipalities, including the cities of Somerville and Boston, have instituted and extended their own local eviction moratoriums. Others, including the city of Medford, have let the protections become void.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
KQED

COVID Rent Relief: What Renters and Owners Need to Know as California's Eviction Moratorium Ends

California's eviction moratorium — the state's protections for renters who have been unable to pay their rent — will be expiring at the end of September. This means that starting October 1, property owners in many places in California can once again evict tenants for not paying their rent. And to avoid being evicted, renters who have been financially affected by COVID-19 must pay a portion of their back rent, and can apply for rent relief through state or local programs.
CALIFORNIA STATE
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy