Lezyne has been producing LED bike lights for close to a decade now. I was actually able to test one of the very first incarnations. I wasn’t impressed, the light was fairly heavy and its mount insufficient, the result being that I sent it flying off into a ditch somewhere. But that was - if my memory serves me correctly - seven years ago now, and Lezyne’s lights range has come on in leaps and bounds, to the point that I’d consider them one of the best bike light options on the market.

BICYCLES ・ 8 DAYS AGO